The Effect of Goal-Setting Prompts in a Blended Learning Environment

  • We investigate how inviting students to set task-based goals affects usage of an online learning platform and course performance. We design and implement a randomized field experiment in a large mandatory economics course with blended learning elements. The low-cost treatment induces students to use the online learning system more often, more intensively, and to begin earlier with exam preparation. Treated students perform better in the course than the control group: they are 18.8% (0.20 SD) more likely to pass the exam and earn 6.7% (0.19 SD) more points on the exam. There is no evidence that treated students spend significantly more time, rather they tend to shift to more productive learning methods. The heterogeneity analysis suggests that higher treatment effects are associated with higher levels of behavioral bias but also with poor early course behavior.

Metadaten
Author details:Erwin AmannORCiDGND, Sylvi RzepkaGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-493476
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-49347
ISSN:2628-653X
Parent title (English):CEPA Discussion Papers
Subtitle (English):Evidence from a Field Experiment
Publication series (Volume number):CEPA Discussion Papers (25)
Document type:Working Paper
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/02/10
Year of completion:2021
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2021/02/10
Tag:behavioral economics; blended learning; goal-setting; natural field experiment
Issue:25
Page number:22, vi
The trial is registered in the AEA RCT registry, RCT ID AEARCTR-28790 (https://doi.org/10.1257/rct.2928-1.0).
Organizational units:Extern / Extern
Zentrale und wissenschaftliche Einrichtungen / Center for Economic Policy Analysis (CEPA)
Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Volkswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
JEL classification:C Mathematical and Quantitative Methods / C9 Design of Experiments / C93 Field Experiments
D Microeconomics / D9 Intertemporal Choice and Growth / D91 Intertemporal Consumer Choice; Life Cycle Models and Saving
I Health, Education, and Welfare / I2 Education and Research Insititutions / I21 Analysis of Education
I Health, Education, and Welfare / I2 Education and Research Insititutions / I23 Higher Education Research Institutions (Updated!)
Peer review:Nicht referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access
License (German):License LogoUrheberrechtsschutz

