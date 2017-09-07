Schließen

Enhanced acid sphingomyelinase activity drives immune evasion and tumor growth in non-small cell lung carcinoma

  • The lipid hydrolase enzyme acid sphingomyelinase (ASM) is required for the conversion of the lipid cell membrane component sphingomyelin into ceramide. In cancer cells, ASM-mediated ceramide production is important for apoptosis, cell proliferation, and immune modulation, highlighting ASM as a potential multimodal therapeutic target. In this study, we demonstrate elevated ASM activity in the lung tumor environment and blood serum of patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). RNAi-mediated attenuation of SMPD1 in human NSCLC cells rendered them resistant to serum starvation-induced apoptosis. In a murine model of lung adenocarcinoma, ASM deficiency reduced tumor development in a manner associated with significant enhancement of Th1-mediated and cytotoxic T-cell-mediated antitumor immunity. Our findings indicate that targeting ASM in NSCLC can act by tumor cell-intrinsic and-extrinsic mechanisms to suppress tumor cell growth, most notably by enabling an effective antitumor immune response by the host. (C) 2017 AACR.

Metadaten
Author details:Katerina Kachler, Maximilian Bailer, Lisanne Heim, Fabian SchumacherGND, Martin Reichel, Corinna D. Holzinger, Sonja Trump, Susanne Mittler, Juliana Monti, Denis I. Trufa, Ralf J. Rieker, Arndt Hartmann, Horia Sirbu, Burkhard KleuserORCiDGND, Johannes Kornhuber, Susetta FinottoGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1158/0008-5472.CAN-16-3313
ISSN:0008-5472
ISSN:1538-7445
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=28883000
Parent title (English):Cancer research
Publisher:American Association for Cancer Research
Place of publication:Philadelphia
Document type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/09/07
Year of completion:2017
Release date:2021/02/10
Volume:77
Issue:21
Page number:14
First page:5963
Last Page:5976
Funder:IZKF in Erlangen; IZKF grant [A59]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

