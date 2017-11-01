Schließen

Interview by Gregor Fitzi and Nicola Marcucci with Hans-Peter Müller on the reception of Emile Durkheim in Germany. Berlin: Humboldt University of Berlin, 25 February 2015

  • Just after the publication of the Theory of Communicative Action in 1981, a new generation of interpreters started a different reception of Durkheim in Germany. Hans-Peter Müller, sociologist and editor of the German translation of Leçons de sociologie, reconstructs the history of the German Durkheim’s Reception and illuminates the reasons for his interest in the French sociologist. He delivers different insights into the background which permitted the post-Habermasian generation to reach a new understanding of Durkheim’s work by enlightening the scientific and political conditions from which this new sensibility emerged.

