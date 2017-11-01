Interview by Gregor Fitzi and Nicola Marcucci with Hans Joas on the reception of Emile Durkheim in Germany. Berlin: Humboldt University of Berlin, 6 October 2014

Gregor Fitzi, Hans Joas, Nicola Marcucci The interview offers a reconstruction of the German reception of Durkheim since the middle of the 1970s. Hans Joas, who was one of its major protagonists, discusses the backdrop that finally permitted a scholarly examination of Durkheim’s sociology in Germany. Focussing on his personal reception Joas then gives an account of the Durkheimian themes that inspire his work.