Interview by Gregor Fitzi and Nicola Marcucci with Hans Joas on the reception of Emile Durkheim in Germany. Berlin: Humboldt University of Berlin, 6 October 2014

  • The interview offers a reconstruction of the German reception of Durkheim since the middle of the 1970s. Hans Joas, who was one of its major protagonists, discusses the backdrop that finally permitted a scholarly examination of Durkheim’s sociology in Germany. Focussing on his personal reception Joas then gives an account of the Durkheimian themes that inspire his work.

Metadaten
Author details:Gregor FitziGND, Hans JoasGND, Nicola MarcucciGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1177/1468795X17736131
ISSN:1468-795X
ISSN:1741-2897
Parent title (English):Journal of Classical Sociology
Publisher:Sage Publ.
Place of publication:London
Document type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/11/01
Year of completion:2017
Release date:2021/02/09
Tag:Durkheim; human rights; modernity
Volume:17
Issue:4
Page number:17
First page:382
Last Page:398
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

