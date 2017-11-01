Schließen

Dialogue. Divergence. Veiled Reception. Criticism: Georg Simmel’s relationship with Emile Durkheim

  • Simmel was the only German sociologist who directly cooperated with Durkheim. After an initial impression of convergence between the sociology of social facts and the sociology of social forms, a break between the two founders of sociology became inevitable. Yet, Durkheim and Simmel went on positioning themselves against one other in the years ahead. Durkheim’s allegation of ‘individual psychologism’ induced Simmel to a veiled reception of Durkheim’s methodological approach that permitted him to refine the sociological epistemology he eventually presented in the Soziologie published in 1908. On this basis, he was able to formulate a final criticism of the sociology of social facts as a social psychology.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Gregor FitziGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1177/1468795X17735994
ISSN:1468-795X
ISSN:1741-2897
Parent title (English):Journal of Classical Sociology
Publisher:Sage Publ.
Place of publication:London
Document type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/11/01
Year of completion:2017
Release date:2021/02/09
Tag:Sociology of social facts; criticism of social psychology; moral sociology; sociology of social forms; transnormative sociology
Volume:17
Page number:16
First page:293
Last Page:308
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo