Molecular identification of late and terminal Pleistocene Equus ovodovi from northeastern China

  • The extant diversity of horses (family Equidae) represents a small fraction of that occurring over their evolutionary history. One such lost lineage is the subgenus Sussemionus, which is thought to have become extinct during the Middle Pleistocene. However, recent molecular studies and morphological analysis have revealed that one of their representatives, E. ovodovi, did exist in Siberia during the Late Pleistocene. Fossil materials of E. ovodovi have thus far only been found in Russia. In this study, we extracted DNA from three equid fossil specimens excavated from northeastern China dated at 12,770-12,596, 29,525-28,887 and 40,201-38,848 cal. yBP, respectively, and retrieved three near-complete mitochondrial genomes from the specimens. Phylogenetic analyses cluster the Chinese haplotypes together with previously published Russian E. ovodovi, strongly supporting the assignment of these samples to this taxon. The molecular identification of E. ovodovi in northeastern China extends the known geographical range of this fossil speciesThe extant diversity of horses (family Equidae) represents a small fraction of that occurring over their evolutionary history. One such lost lineage is the subgenus Sussemionus, which is thought to have become extinct during the Middle Pleistocene. However, recent molecular studies and morphological analysis have revealed that one of their representatives, E. ovodovi, did exist in Siberia during the Late Pleistocene. Fossil materials of E. ovodovi have thus far only been found in Russia. In this study, we extracted DNA from three equid fossil specimens excavated from northeastern China dated at 12,770-12,596, 29,525-28,887 and 40,201-38,848 cal. yBP, respectively, and retrieved three near-complete mitochondrial genomes from the specimens. Phylogenetic analyses cluster the Chinese haplotypes together with previously published Russian E. ovodovi, strongly supporting the assignment of these samples to this taxon. The molecular identification of E. ovodovi in northeastern China extends the known geographical range of this fossil species by several thousand kilometers to the east. The estimated coalescence time of all E. ovodovi haplotypes is approximately 199 Kya, with the Chinese haplotypes coalescing approximately 130 Kya. With a radiocarbon age of 12,770-12,596 cal. yBP, the youngest sample in this study represents the first E. ovodovi sample dating to the terminal Pleistocene, moving the extinction date of this species forwards considerably compared to previously documented fossils. Overall, comparison of our three mitochondrial genomes with the two published ones suggests a genetic diversity similar to several extant species of the genus Equus.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Jun-Xia Yuan, Xin-Dong Hou, Axel BarlowORCiDGND, Michaela PreickORCiD, Ulrike H. Taron, Federica Alberti, Nikolas BaslerORCiD, Tao Deng, Xu-Long Lai, Michael HofreiterORCiDGND, Gui-Lian ShengORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0216883
ISSN:1932-6203
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31095634
Parent title (English):PLOS ONE
Publisher:PLoS
Place of publication:San Fransisco
Document type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/05/16
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/02/10
Volume:14
Issue:5
Page number:12
Funder:National Natural Science Foundation of ChinaNational Natural Science Foundation of China [41472014, 41672017]; China Scholarship CouncilChina Scholarship Council [2016-2041]; DAADDeutscher Akademischer Austausch Dienst (DAAD) [2016-2041]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

