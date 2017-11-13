Schließen

Group-Based Behavior Adaptation Mechanisms in Object-Oriented Systems

  • Dynamic and distributed systems require behavior adaptations for groups of objects. Group-based behavior adaptation mechanisms scope adaptations to objects matching conditions beyond class membership. The specification of groups can be explicit or implicit.

Author details:Patrick ReinORCiD, Stefan Ramson, Jens LinckeGND, Tim FelgentreffORCiDGND, Robert HirschfeldORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1109/MS.2017.4121224
ISSN:0740-7459
ISSN:1937-4194
Parent title (English):IEEE software
Publisher:Inst. of Electr. and Electronics Engineers
Place of publication:Los Alamitos
Document type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/11/13
Year of completion:2017
Release date:2021/02/09
Tag:ContextErlang; active layers; context groups; contextual-variability modeling; entity-component-system; group-based behavior adaptation; implied methods; lively groups; object-oriented languages; predicated generic functions; reactive object queries; software development; software engineering
Volume:34
Issue:6
Page number:5
First page:78
Last Page:82
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke

