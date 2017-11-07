Schließen

Disruption of an RNA-binding hinge region abolishes LHP1-mediated epigenetic repression

  • Epigenetic maintenance of gene repression is essential for development. Polycomb complexes are central to this memory, but many aspects of the underlying mechanism remain unclear. LIKE HETEROCHROMATIN PROTEIN 1 (LHP1) binds Polycomb-deposited H3K27me3 and is required for repression of many Polycomb target genes in Arabidopsis. Here we show that LHP1 binds RNA in vitro through the intrinsically disordered hinge region. By independently perturbing the RNA-binding hinge region and H3K27me3 (trimethylation of histone H3 at Lys27) recognition, we found that both facilitate LHP1 localization and H3K27me3 maintenance. Disruption of the RNAbinding hinge region also prevented formation of subnuclear foci, structures potentially important for epigenetic repression.

Metadaten
Author details:Scott BerryORCiD, Stefanie Rosa, Martin HowardORCiD, Marc Buhler, Caroline Dean
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1101/gad.305227.117
ISSN:0890-9369
ISSN:1549-5477
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29212661
Parent title (English):Genes & Development
Publisher:Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Press
Place of publication:Cold Spring Harbor, NY
Document type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/11/07
Year of completion:2017
Release date:2021/02/09
Tag:Polycomb; RNA; chromatin; epigenetics; plant biology
Volume:31
Page number:6
First page:2115
Last Page:2120
Funder:European Research Council Advanced Investigator Grant MEXTIM; UK Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council Institute Strategic Programme [BB/J004588/1]; EMBO Short-Term Fellowship; John Innes Foundation
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

