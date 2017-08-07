Reminiscence therapy for depression in dementia
- We investigated the efficacy of reminiscence therapy (RT) on symptoms of depression in patients with mild to moderate dementia. Out of 227 patients with mild to moderate dementia from a specialized physician’s office, 27 pairs (N = 54; mean age 79.04 ± 6.16 years) who had either received treatment as usual (TAU) or TAU combined with RT, were matched retrospectively according to age as well as cognitive and depressive symptom scores. After controlling for age and sex, symptoms of depression significantly decreased over time in the RT group compared to TAU (F1,52 = 4.36; p < .05). RT is a promising option for the treatment of depression in mild to moderate dementia. Larger randomized-controlled trials are needed.
|Author details:
|Jens BohlkenGND, Simon A. Weber, Anke SiebertGND, Simon ForstmeierGND, Thomas KohlmannGND, Michael A. RappORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1024/1662-9647/a000175
|ISSN:
|1662-9647
|ISSN:
|1662-971X
|Parent title (English):
|GeroPsych - The Journal of gerontopsychology and geriatric psychiatry
|Subtitle (German):
|An observational study with matched pairs
|Publisher:
|Hogrefe
|Place of publication:
|Göttingen
|Document type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2017/08/07
|Year of completion:
|2017
|Release date:
|2021/02/09
|Tag:
|life story book; reminiscence
|Volume:
|30
|Page number:
|7
|First page:
|145
|Last Page:
|151
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
|DDC classification:
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|Peer review:
|Referiert