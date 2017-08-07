Schließen

Reminiscence therapy for depression in dementia

  • We investigated the efficacy of reminiscence therapy (RT) on symptoms of depression in patients with mild to moderate dementia. Out of 227 patients with mild to moderate dementia from a specialized physician’s office, 27 pairs (N = 54; mean age 79.04 ± 6.16 years) who had either received treatment as usual (TAU) or TAU combined with RT, were matched retrospectively according to age as well as cognitive and depressive symptom scores. After controlling for age and sex, symptoms of depression significantly decreased over time in the RT group compared to TAU (F1,52 = 4.36; p < .05). RT is a promising option for the treatment of depression in mild to moderate dementia. Larger randomized-controlled trials are needed.

