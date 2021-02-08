Schließen

Sediment challenge to promising ultra-low fouling hydrophilic surfaces in the marine environment

  • Hydrophilic coatings exhibit ultra-low fouling properties in numerous laboratory experiments. In stark contrast, the antifouling effect of such coatings in vitro failed when performing field tests in the marine environment. The fouling release performance of nonionic and zwitterionic hydrophilic polymers was substantially reduced compared to the controlled laboratory environment. Microscopy and spectroscopy revealed that a large proportion of the accumulated material in field tests contains inorganic compounds and diatomaceous soil. Diatoms adhered to the accumulated material on the coating, but not to the pristine polymer. Simulating field tests in the laboratory using sediment samples collected from the test sites showed that incorporated sand and diatomaceous earth impairs the fouling release characteristics of the coatings. When exposed to marine sediment from multiple locations, particulate matter accumulated on these coatings and served as attachment points for diatom adhesion and enhanced fouling. Future developments ofHydrophilic coatings exhibit ultra-low fouling properties in numerous laboratory experiments. In stark contrast, the antifouling effect of such coatings in vitro failed when performing field tests in the marine environment. The fouling release performance of nonionic and zwitterionic hydrophilic polymers was substantially reduced compared to the controlled laboratory environment. Microscopy and spectroscopy revealed that a large proportion of the accumulated material in field tests contains inorganic compounds and diatomaceous soil. Diatoms adhered to the accumulated material on the coating, but not to the pristine polymer. Simulating field tests in the laboratory using sediment samples collected from the test sites showed that incorporated sand and diatomaceous earth impairs the fouling release characteristics of the coatings. When exposed to marine sediment from multiple locations, particulate matter accumulated on these coatings and served as attachment points for diatom adhesion and enhanced fouling. Future developments of hydrophilic coatings should consider accumulated sediment and its potential impact on the antifouling performance.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Julian KocORCiD, Tomer Simovich, Eric Schönemann, Ashutosh ChilkotiORCiD, Harrison Gardner, Geoffrey W. SwainORCiD, Kelli HunsuckerORCiD, André LaschewskyORCiDGND, Axel RosenhahnORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/08927014.2019.1611790
ISSN:0892-7014
ISSN:1029-2454
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31088166
Parent title (English):Biofouling : the journal of bioadhesion and biofilm research
Publisher:Taylor & Francis
Place of publication:London
Document type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2019
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/02/08
Tag:field test; fouling release; hydrogel; marine biofouling; sediment
Volume:35
Issue:4
Page number:9
First page:454
Last Page:462
Funder:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [LA 611/14-1, RO 2524/4-1]; Office of Naval Research (ONR)Office of Naval Research [N00014-16-12979, N00014-16-1-3123]; Fraunhofer High Performance Center for Functional lntegration in Materials
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

