Schließen

Analyzing the spatial positioning of nuclei in polynuclear giant cells

  • How cells establish and maintain a well-defined size is a fundamental question of cell biology. Here we investigated to what extent the microtubule cytoskeleton can set a predefined cell size, independent of an enclosing cell membrane. We used electropulse-induced cell fusion to form giant multinuclear cells of the social amoeba Dictyostelium discoideum. Based on dual-color confocal imaging of cells that expressed fluorescent markers for the cell nucleus and the microtubules, we determined the subcellular distributions of nuclei and centrosomes in the giant cells. Our two- and three-dimensional imaging results showed that the positions of nuclei in giant cells do not fall onto a regular lattice. However, a comparison with model predictions for random positioning showed that the subcellular arrangement of nuclei maintains a low but still detectable degree of ordering. This can be explained by the steric requirements of the microtubule cytoskeleton, as confirmed by the effect of a microtubule degrading drug.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Maike StangeORCiD, Marius HintscheORCiDGND, Kirsten Sachse, Matthias Gerhardt, Angelo VallerianiORCiDGND, Carsten BetaORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1088/1361-6463/aa8da0
ISSN:0022-3727
ISSN:1361-6463
Parent title (English):Journal of Physics D: Applied Physics
Publisher:IOP Publ. Ltd.
Place of publication:Bristol
Document type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/10/24
Year of completion:2017
Release date:2021/02/08
Tag:Dictyostelium; cell nucleus; imaging; positioning; spatial poisson distribution
Volume:50
Issue:46
Page number:8
Funder:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft [GRK 1558, SFB 937]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo