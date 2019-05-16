Nuclear Transport of Yeast Proteasomes

Proteasomes are key proteases in regulating protein homeostasis. Their holo-enzymes are composed of 40 different subunits which are arranged in a proteolytic core (CP) flanked by one to two regulatory particles (RP). Proteasomal proteolysis is essential for the degradation of proteins which control time-sensitive processes like cell cycle progression and stress response. In dividing yeast and human cells, proteasomes are primarily nuclear suggesting that proteasomal proteolysis is mainly required in the nucleus during cell proliferation. In yeast, which have a closed mitosis, proteasomes are imported into the nucleus as immature precursors via the classical import pathway. During quiescence, the reversible absence of proliferation induced by nutrient depletion or growth factor deprivation, proteasomes move from the nucleus into the cytoplasm. In the cytoplasm of quiescent yeast, proteasomes are dissociated into CP and RP and stored in membrane-less cytoplasmic foci, named proteasome storage granules (PSGs). With the resumption of

Proteasomes are key proteases in regulating protein homeostasis. Their holo-enzymes are composed of 40 different subunits which are arranged in a proteolytic core (CP) flanked by one to two regulatory particles (RP). Proteasomal proteolysis is essential for the degradation of proteins which control time-sensitive processes like cell cycle progression and stress response. In dividing yeast and human cells, proteasomes are primarily nuclear suggesting that proteasomal proteolysis is mainly required in the nucleus during cell proliferation. In yeast, which have a closed mitosis, proteasomes are imported into the nucleus as immature precursors via the classical import pathway. During quiescence, the reversible absence of proliferation induced by nutrient depletion or growth factor deprivation, proteasomes move from the nucleus into the cytoplasm. In the cytoplasm of quiescent yeast, proteasomes are dissociated into CP and RP and stored in membrane-less cytoplasmic foci, named proteasome storage granules (PSGs). With the resumption of growth, PSGs clear and mature proteasomes are transported into the nucleus by Blm10, a conserved 240 kDa protein and proteasome-intrinsic import receptor. How proteasomes are exported from the nucleus into the cytoplasm is unknown.

…