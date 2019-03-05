Schließen

Ring-opening metathesis polymerization of biomass-derived levoglucosenol

  • The readily available cellulose-derived bicyclic compound levoglucosenol was polymerized through ring-opening metathesis polymerization (ROMP) to yield polylevoglucosenol as a novel type of biomass-derived thermoplastic polyacetal, which, unlike polysaccharides, contains cyclic as well as linear segments in its main chain. High-molar-mass polyacetals with apparent weight-average molar masses of up to 100kgmol(-1) and dispersities of approximately 2 were produced despite the non-living/controlled character of the polymerization due to irreversible deactivation or termination of the catalyst/active chain ends. The resulting highly functionalized polyacetals are glassy in bulk with a glass transition temperature of around 100 degrees C. In analogy to polysaccharides, polylevoglucosenol degrades slowly in an acidic environment.

Metadaten
Author details:Tapas DebsharmaORCiD, Felix Nicolas BehrendtORCiDGND, Andre LaschewskyORCiDGND, Helmut SchlaadORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/anie.201814501
ISSN:1433-7851
ISSN:1521-3773
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30835937
Parent title (English):Angewandte Chemie : a journal of the Gesellschaft Deutscher Chemiker
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publication:Weinheim
Document type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/03/05
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/02/08
Tag:degradable polymers; metathesis; ring-opening polymerization; sustainable chemistry; thermoplastics
Volume:58
Issue:20
Page number:4
First page:6718
Last Page:6721
Funder:Potsdam Graduate School (PoGS); University of Potsdam
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

