Ring-opening metathesis polymerization of biomass-derived levoglucosenol
- The readily available cellulose-derived bicyclic compound levoglucosenol was polymerized through ring-opening metathesis polymerization (ROMP) to yield polylevoglucosenol as a novel type of biomass-derived thermoplastic polyacetal, which, unlike polysaccharides, contains cyclic as well as linear segments in its main chain. High-molar-mass polyacetals with apparent weight-average molar masses of up to 100kgmol(-1) and dispersities of approximately 2 were produced despite the non-living/controlled character of the polymerization due to irreversible deactivation or termination of the catalyst/active chain ends. The resulting highly functionalized polyacetals are glassy in bulk with a glass transition temperature of around 100 degrees C. In analogy to polysaccharides, polylevoglucosenol degrades slowly in an acidic environment.
|Tag:
|degradable polymers; metathesis; ring-opening polymerization; sustainable chemistry; thermoplastics
