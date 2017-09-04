Schließen

Disentangling shallow-water bulk carbonate carbon isotope archives with evidence for multi-stage diagenesis

  • Disentangling shallow‐water bulk carbonate carbon isotope archives into primary and diagenetic components is a notoriously difficult task and even diagenetically screened records often provide chemostratigraphic patterns that significantly differ from global signals. This is mainly caused by the polygenetic nature of shallow‐water carbonate substrates, local carbon cycle processes causing considerable neritic–pelagic isotope gradients and the presence of hiatal surfaces resulting in extremely low carbonate preservation rates. Provided here is an in‐depth petrographic and geochemical evaluation of different carbonate phases of a mid‐Cretaceous (Barremian–Aptian) shallow‐water limestone succession (Jabal Madar section) deposited on the tropical Arabian carbonate platform in Oman. The superposition of stable isotope signatures of identified carbonate phases causes a complex and often noisy bulk carbon isotope pattern. Blocky sparite cements filling intergranular pores and bioclastic voids evidence intermediate to (arguably) deep burialDisentangling shallow‐water bulk carbonate carbon isotope archives into primary and diagenetic components is a notoriously difficult task and even diagenetically screened records often provide chemostratigraphic patterns that significantly differ from global signals. This is mainly caused by the polygenetic nature of shallow‐water carbonate substrates, local carbon cycle processes causing considerable neritic–pelagic isotope gradients and the presence of hiatal surfaces resulting in extremely low carbonate preservation rates. Provided here is an in‐depth petrographic and geochemical evaluation of different carbonate phases of a mid‐Cretaceous (Barremian–Aptian) shallow‐water limestone succession (Jabal Madar section) deposited on the tropical Arabian carbonate platform in Oman. The superposition of stable isotope signatures of identified carbonate phases causes a complex and often noisy bulk carbon isotope pattern. Blocky sparite cements filling intergranular pores and bioclastic voids evidence intermediate to (arguably) deep burial diagenetic conditions during their formation, owing to different timing or differential faulting promoting the circulation of fluids from variable sources. In contrast, sparite cements filling sub‐vertical veins reveal a rock‐buffered diagenetic fluid composition with an intriguing moderate enrichment in 13C, probably due to fractionation during pressure release in the context of the Miocene exhumation of the carbonate platform under study. The presence of abundant, replacive dedolomite in mud‐supported limestone samples forced negative carbon and oxygen isotope changes that are either associated with the thermal breakdown of organic matter in the deep burial realm or the expulsion of buried meteoric water in the intermediate burial realm. Notwithstanding the documented stratigraphically variable and often facies‐related impact of different diagenetic fluids on the bulk‐rock stable isotope signature, the identification of diagenetic end‐members defined δ13C and δ18O threshold values that allowed the most reliable ‘primary’ bulk carbon isotope signatures to be extracted. Most importantly, this approach exemplifies how to place regional shallow‐water stable isotope patterns with evidence for a complex multi‐stage diagenetic history into a supraregional or even global context.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Stefan Huck, Stephan WohlwendGND, Rute CoimbraORCiD, Nicolas ChristORCiDGND, Helmut WeissertGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/dep2.35
ISSN:2055-4877
Parent title (English):The depositional record
Subtitle (English):an in-depth component-specific petrographic and geochemical study from Oman (mid-Cretaceous)
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publication:Hoboken
Document type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/09/04
Year of completion:2017
Release date:2021/02/08
Tag:Arabian carbonate platform; Barremian-Aptian; multi-stage diagenesis; shallow-water chemostratigraphy
Volume:3
Page number:25
First page:233
Last Page:257
Funder:SNF project [IM44/2-1]; Fundacao para a Ciencia e Tecnologia - FCT, Portugal [SFRH/BPD/92376/2013]; [GeoBiotec-UID/GEO/04035/2013]; [MARE-UID/MAR/04292/2013]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo