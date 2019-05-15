Schließen

Recovery of influenza a viruses from lake water and sediments by experimental inoculation

  Influenza A viruses (IAV) are zoonotic pathogens relevant to human, domestic animal and wildlife health. Many avian IAVs are transmitted among waterfowl via a faecal-oral-route. Therefore, environmental water where waterfowl congregate may play an important role in the ecology and epidemiology of avian IAV. Water and sediment may sustain and transmit virus among individuals or species. It is unclear at what concentrations waterborne viruses are infectious or remain detectable. To address this, we performed lake water and sediment dilution experiments with varying concentrations or infectious doses of four IAV strains from seal, turkey, duck and gull. To test for infectivity of the IAV strains in a concentration dependent manner, we applied cultivation to specific pathogen free (SPF) embryonated chicken eggs and Madin-Darby Canine Kidney (MDCK) cells. IAV recovery was more effective from embryonated chicken eggs than MDCK cells for freshwater lake dilutions, whereas, MDCK cells were more effective for viral recovery from sediment samples. Low infectious dose (1 PFU/200 mu L) was sufficient in most cases to detect and recover IAV from lake water dilutions. Sediment required higher initial infectious doses (>= 100 PFU/200 mu L).

Metadaten
Author details:Daniela NumbergerORCiD, Carole Dreier, Colin Vullioud, Gülsah GabrielGND, Alex D. Greenwood, Hans-Peter GrossartORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0216880
ISSN:1932-6203
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31091283
Parent title (English):PLoS one
Publisher:PLoS
Place of publication:San Fransisco
Document type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/05/15
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/02/08
Volume:14
Issue:5
Page number:13
Funder:- Transmission Control of Infections in the 21st Century" of the Leibniz Association, Germany [SAS-2015-FZB-LFV]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

