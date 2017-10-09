Schließen

Renoprotective effects of GLP1R agonists and SGLT2 inhibitors

  • New data from the LEADER trial show that the glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonist liraglutide protects against diabetic nephropathy in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus. The renoprotective efficacy of liraglutide is not, however, as great as that reported for the sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitor emplagiflozin in the EMPA-REG OUTCOME trial.

