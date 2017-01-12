Schließen

On the semigroup of all partial fence-preserving injections on a finite set

  • For n∈N , let Xn={a1,a2,…,an} be an n-element set and let F=(Xn;<f) be a fence, also called a zigzag poset. As usual, we denote by In the symmetric inverse semigroup on Xn. We say that a transformation α∈In is fence-preserving if x<fy implies that xα<fyα, for all x,y in the domain of α. In this paper, we study the semigroup PFIn of all partial fence-preserving injections of Xn and its subsemigroup IFn={α∈PFIn:α−1∈PFIn}. Clearly, IFn is an inverse semigroup and contains all regular elements of PFIn. We characterize the Green’s relations for the semigroup IFn. Further, we prove that the semigroup IFn is generated by its elements with rank ≥n−2. Moreover, for n∈2N, we find the least generating set and calculate the rank of IFn.

Metadaten
Author details:Ilinka DimitrovaORCiDGND, Jörg KoppitzORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1142/S0219498817502231
ISSN:0219-4988
ISSN:1793-6829
Parent title (English):Journal of Algebra and Its Applications
Publisher:World Scientific
Place of publication:Singapore
Document type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/01/12
Year of completion:2017
Release date:2021/02/08
Tag:Finite transformation semigroup; Green´s Relations; fence-preserving transformations; generators; inverse semigroup; rank
Volume:16
Issue:12
Page number:14
Funder:Alexander von Humboldt Foundation
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert

