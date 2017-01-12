On the semigroup of all partial fence-preserving injections on a finite set
- For n∈N , let Xn={a1,a2,…,an} be an n-element set and let F=(Xn;<f) be a fence, also called a zigzag poset. As usual, we denote by In the symmetric inverse semigroup on Xn. We say that a transformation α∈In is fence-preserving if x<fy implies that xα<fyα, for all x,y in the domain of α. In this paper, we study the semigroup PFIn of all partial fence-preserving injections of Xn and its subsemigroup IFn={α∈PFIn:α−1∈PFIn}. Clearly, IFn is an inverse semigroup and contains all regular elements of PFIn. We characterize the Green’s relations for the semigroup IFn. Further, we prove that the semigroup IFn is generated by its elements with rank ≥n−2. Moreover, for n∈2N, we find the least generating set and calculate the rank of IFn.
|Author details:
|Ilinka DimitrovaORCiDGND, Jörg KoppitzORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1142/S0219498817502231
|ISSN:
|0219-4988
|ISSN:
|1793-6829
|Parent title (English):
|Journal of Algebra and Its Applications
|Publisher:
|World Scientific
|Place of publication:
|Singapore
|Document type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2017/01/12
|Year of completion:
|2017
|Release date:
|2021/02/08
|Tag:
|Finite transformation semigroup; Green´s Relations; fence-preserving transformations; generators; inverse semigroup; rank
|Volume:
|16
|Issue:
|12
|Page number:
|14
|Funder:
|Alexander von Humboldt Foundation
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
|Peer review:
|Referiert