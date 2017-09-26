Schließen

The German Enlightenment

  • The term Enlightenment (or Aufklärung) remains heavily contested. Even when historians delimit the remit of the concept, assigning it to a particular historical period rather than to an intellectual or moral programme, the public resonance of the Enlightenment remains high and problematic—especially when equated in an essentialist manner with modernity or some core values of ‘the West’. This Forum has been convened to discuss recent research on the Enlightenment in Germany, different views of the term and its ideological use in public discourse outside academia (and sometimes within it).

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Thomas AhnertORCiDGND, Elisabeth DecultotORCiDGND, Simon GroteGND, Avi LifschitzORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/gerhis/ghx104
ISSN:0266-3554
ISSN:1477-089X
Parent title (English):German history : the journal of the German History Societ
Publisher:Oxford Univ. Press
Place of publication:Oxford
Document type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/09/26
Year of completion:2017
Release date:2021/02/08
Tag:Aufklarung; Enlightenment; eighteenth century; historiography
Volume:35
Page number:15
First page:588
Last Page:602
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Germanistik
DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo