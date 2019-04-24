Schließen

Systematic experimental study on quantum sieving of hydrogen isotopes in metal-amide-imidazolate frameworks with narrow 1-D channels

  • Quantum sieving of hydrogen isotopes is experimentally studied in isostructural hexagonal metal-organic frameworks having 1-D channels, named IFP-1, -3, -4 and -7. Inside the channels, different molecules or atoms restrict the channel diameter periodically with apertures larger (4.2 angstrom for IFP-1, 3.1 angstrom for IFP-3) and smaller (2.1 angstrom for IFP-7, 1.7 angstrom for IFP-4) than the kinetic diameter of hydrogen isotopes. From a geometrical point of view, no gas should penetrate into IFP-7 and IFP-4, but due to the thermally induced flexibility, so-called gate-opening effect of the apertures, penetration becomes possible with increasing temperature. Thermal desorption spectroscopy (TDS) measurements with pure H-2 or D-2 have been applied to study isotope adsorption. Further TDS experiments after exposure to an equimolar H-2/D-2 mixture allow to determine directly the selectivity of isotope separation by quantum sieving. IFP-7 shows a very low selectivity not higher than S=2. The selectivity of the materials with theQuantum sieving of hydrogen isotopes is experimentally studied in isostructural hexagonal metal-organic frameworks having 1-D channels, named IFP-1, -3, -4 and -7. Inside the channels, different molecules or atoms restrict the channel diameter periodically with apertures larger (4.2 angstrom for IFP-1, 3.1 angstrom for IFP-3) and smaller (2.1 angstrom for IFP-7, 1.7 angstrom for IFP-4) than the kinetic diameter of hydrogen isotopes. From a geometrical point of view, no gas should penetrate into IFP-7 and IFP-4, but due to the thermally induced flexibility, so-called gate-opening effect of the apertures, penetration becomes possible with increasing temperature. Thermal desorption spectroscopy (TDS) measurements with pure H-2 or D-2 have been applied to study isotope adsorption. Further TDS experiments after exposure to an equimolar H-2/D-2 mixture allow to determine directly the selectivity of isotope separation by quantum sieving. IFP-7 shows a very low selectivity not higher than S=2. The selectivity of the materials with the smallest pore aperture IFP-4 has a constant value of S approximate to 2 for different exposure times and pressures, which can be explained by the 1-D channel structure. Due to the relatively small cavities between the apertures of IFP-4 and IFP-7, molecules in the channels cannot pass each other, which leads to a single-file filling. Therefore, no time dependence is observed, since the quantum sieving effect occurs only at the outermost pore aperture, resulting in a low separation selectivity.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Suvendu Sekhar MondalORCiDGND, Alex KreuzerGND, Karsten BehrensGND, Gisela Schütz, Hans-Jürgen HoldtORCiD, Michael HirscherORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/cphc.201900183
ISSN:1439-4235
ISSN:1439-7641
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31017710
Parent title (English):ChemPhysChem : a European journal of chemical physics and physical chemistry
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publication:Weinheim
Document type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/04/24
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/02/08
Tag:gas adsorption; hydrogen isotopes; isotope separation; metal-organic frameworks; quantum sieving
Volume:20
Issue:10
Page number:5
First page:1311
Last Page:1315
Funder:German Research FoundationGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [SPP 1362, HO 1706/7-1, HO 1706/7-2]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell 4.0 International

