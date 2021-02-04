Schließen

Testing massive star evolution, star formation history, and feedback at low metallicity

  • Stars that start their lives with spectral types O and early B are the progenitors of core-collapse supernovae, long gamma-ray bursts, neutron stars, and black holes. These massive stars are the primary sources of stellar feedback in star-forming galaxies. At low metallicities, the properties of massive stars and their evolution are not yet fully explored. Here we report a spectroscopic study of 320 massive stars of spectral types O (23 stars) and B (297 stars) in the Wing of the Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC). The spectra, which we obtained with the ESO Very Large Telescope, were analyzed using state-of-the-art stellar atmosphere models, and the stellar parameters were determined. We find that the stellar winds of our sample stars are generally much weaker than theoretically expected. The stellar rotation rates show broad, tentatively bimodal distributions. The upper Hertzsprung-Russell diagram (HRD) is well populated by the stars of our sample from a specific field in the SMC Wing. A few very luminous O stars are found close to theStars that start their lives with spectral types O and early B are the progenitors of core-collapse supernovae, long gamma-ray bursts, neutron stars, and black holes. These massive stars are the primary sources of stellar feedback in star-forming galaxies. At low metallicities, the properties of massive stars and their evolution are not yet fully explored. Here we report a spectroscopic study of 320 massive stars of spectral types O (23 stars) and B (297 stars) in the Wing of the Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC). The spectra, which we obtained with the ESO Very Large Telescope, were analyzed using state-of-the-art stellar atmosphere models, and the stellar parameters were determined. We find that the stellar winds of our sample stars are generally much weaker than theoretically expected. The stellar rotation rates show broad, tentatively bimodal distributions. The upper Hertzsprung-Russell diagram (HRD) is well populated by the stars of our sample from a specific field in the SMC Wing. A few very luminous O stars are found close to the main sequence, while all other, slightly evolved stars obey a strict luminosity limit. Considering additional massive stars in evolved stages, with published parameters and located all over the SMC, essentially confirms this picture. The comparison with single-star evolutionary tracks suggests a dichotomy in the fate of massive stars in the SMC. Only stars with an initial mass below similar to 30 M-circle dot seem to evolve from the main sequence to the cool side of the HRD to become a red supergiant and to explode as type II-P supernova. In contrast, stars with initially more than similar to 30 M-circle dot appear to stay always hot and might evolve quasi chemically homogeneously, finally collapsing to relatively massive black holes. However, we find no indication that chemical mixing is correlated with rapid rotation. We measured the key parameters of stellar feedback and established the links between the rates of star formation and supernovae. Our study demonstrates that in metal-poor environments stellar feedback is dominated by core-collapse supernovae in combination with winds and ionizing radiation supplied by a few of the most massive stars. We found indications of the stochastic mode of massive star formation, where the resulting stellar population is fully capable of producing large-scale structures such as the supergiant shell SMC-SGS 1 in the Wing. The low level of feedback in metal-poor stellar populations allows star formation episodes to persist over long timescales.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Varsha RamachandranORCiDGND, Wolf-Rainer HamannORCiDGND, L. M. Oskinova, J. S. Gallagher, Rainer HainichGND, T0mer ShenarORCiDGND, Andreas Alexander Christoph SanderGND, Helge Todt, L. Fulmer
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1051/0004-6361/201935365
ISSN:1432-0746
Parent title (English):Astronomy and astrophysics : an international weekly journal
Subtitle (German):Spectroscopic analysis of OB stars in the SMC Wing
Publisher:EDP Sciences
Place of publication:Les Ulis
Document type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2019
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/02/04
Tag:Hertzsprung-Russell and C-M diagrams; Magellanic Clouds; stars: evolution; stars: mass-loss; stars: massive; techniques: spectroscopic
Volume:625
Page number:20
Funder:European Organization for Astronomical Research in the Southern Hemisphere under ESO programme [086.D-0167(A)]; Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst (DAAD), as a part of the Graduate School Scholarship Program; University of Wisconsin-Madison College of Arts and Science; DLR grantHelmholtz AssociationGerman Aerospace Centre (DLR) [50 OR 1508]; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [HA 1455/26]; European Research Council (ERC) under the European Council (ERC) [DLV_772225_ MULTIPLES]; NASANational Aeronautics & Space Administration (NASA) [NAS5-26555]; NASA Office of Space ScienceNational Aeronautics & Space Administration (NASA) [NNX09AF08G]; Rupple Bascom Professorship
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

