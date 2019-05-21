Schließen

Theories to explain exercise motivation and physical inactivity

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Ralf BrandORCiDGND, Boris ChevalORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3389/fpsyg.2019.01147
ISSN:1664-1078
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31164856
Parent title (English):Frontiers in psychology
Subtitle (English):ways of expanding our current theoretical perspective
Publisher:Frontiers Research Foundation
Place of publication:Lausanne
Document type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/05/21
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/02/04
Tag:affect; automaticity; exercise; motivation; physical inactivity
Volume:10
Page number:4
Funder:Ambizione grant from the Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF)Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF) [PZ00P1_180040]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo