Schließen

Vorstandssitzung der International Society for Eighteenth-Century Studies (ISECS) in Potsdam mit einem Kolloquium »Man’s Best Friend? Human-Animal Relations and their Cultural Representations in the 18th Century/ Le meilleur ami de l’homme? Les relations humains-animaux et leurs représentations culturelles au XVIIIe siècle«, 3.–6. August 2020 an der Universität Potsdam

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Stefanie StockhorstGND
ISBN:978-3-8353-3736-7
Parent title (German):Das achtzehnte Jahrhundert : Zeitschrift der Deutschen Gesellschaft für die Erforschung des achtzehnten Jahrhundert
Publisher:Wallenstein
Place of publication:Göttingen
Document type:Other
Language:German
Year of first publication:2020
Year of completion:2020
Release date:2021/02/04
Tag:Tagungsbericht
Volume:44
Issue:2
First page:163
Last Page:164
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Germanistik
DDC classification:8 Literatur / 83 Deutsche und verwandte Literaturen / 830 Literaturen germanischer Sprachen; Deutsche Literatur

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo