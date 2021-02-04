Schließen

Kriegerischer Patriotismus – akustische Nachahmung – göttliche Inspiration

Metadaten
Author details:Stefanie StockhorstGND
ISBN:978-3-11-066798-1
ISBN:978-3-11-066948-0
Parent title (German):Johann Klaj (um 1616–1656): Akteur – Werk – Umfeld
Subtitle (German):Funktionsbestimmungen der Dichtkunst in Johann Klajs 'Lobrede der Teutschen Poeterey'
Publisher:De Gruyter
Place of publication:Berlin, Boston
Editor(s):Dirk Niefanger, Werner Wilhelm Schnabel
Document type:Article
Language:German
Year of first publication:2020
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/02/04
Tag:Barocklyrik; Barockpoetik; Johann Klaj; Klangpoesie
First page:329
Last Page:351
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Germanistik
DDC classification:8 Literatur / 83 Deutsche und verwandte Literaturen / 830 Literaturen germanischer Sprachen; Deutsche Literatur

