Kriegerischer Patriotismus – akustische Nachahmung – göttliche Inspiration
|Author details:
|Stefanie StockhorstGND
|ISBN:
|978-3-11-066798-1
|ISBN:
|978-3-11-066948-0
|Parent title (German):
|Johann Klaj (um 1616–1656): Akteur – Werk – Umfeld
|Subtitle (German):
|Funktionsbestimmungen der Dichtkunst in Johann Klajs 'Lobrede der Teutschen Poeterey'
|Publisher:
|De Gruyter
|Place of publication:
|Berlin, Boston
|Editor(s):
|Dirk Niefanger, Werner Wilhelm Schnabel
|Document type:
|Article
|Language:
|German
|Year of first publication:
|2020
|Year of completion:
|2019
|Release date:
|2021/02/04
|Tag:
|Barocklyrik; Barockpoetik; Johann Klaj; Klangpoesie
|First page:
|329
|Last Page:
|351
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Germanistik
|DDC classification:
|8 Literatur / 83 Deutsche und verwandte Literaturen / 830 Literaturen germanischer Sprachen; Deutsche Literatur