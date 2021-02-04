Schließen

Hippotheologie

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Stefanie StockhorstGND
ISBN:978-3-0343-3923-0
Parent title (German):Brockes-Lektüre : Ästhetik – Religion – Politik
Subtitle (German):Diskursgeschichtliche Kontexte von B. H. Brockes’ Irdischem Vergnügen in Gott am Beispiel des Pferdes
Publisher:Lang
Place of publication:Bern, Berlin, Bruxelles [u. a.]
Editor(s):Mark-Georg Dehrmann, Friederike Felicitas Günther
Document type:Article
Language:German
Year of first publication:2020
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/02/04
Tag:Brockes; Pferde; Physikotheologie
First page:185
Last Page:210
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Germanistik
DDC classification:8 Literatur / 83 Deutsche und verwandte Literaturen / 830 Literaturen germanischer Sprachen; Deutsche Literatur

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo