Crochet is a popular handcraft all over the world. While other techniques such as knitting or weaving have received technical support over the years through machines, crochet is still a purely manual craft. Not just the act of crochet itself is manual but also the process of creating instructions for new crochet patterns, which is barely supported by domain specific digital solutions. This leads to unstructured and often also ambiguous and erroneous pattern instructions. In this report, we propose a concept to digitally represent crochet patterns. This format incorporates crochet techniques which allows domain specific support for crochet pattern designers during the pattern creation and instruction writing process. As contributions, we present a thorough domain analysis, the concept of a graph structure used as domain specific language to specify crochet patterns and a prototype of a projectional editor using the graph as representation format of patterns and a diagramming system to visualize them in 2D and 3D. By analyzing the domain, we learned about crochet techniques and pain points of designers in their pattern creation workflow. These insights are the basis on which we defined the pattern representation. In order to evaluate our concept, we built a prototype by which the feasibility of the concept is shown and we tested the software with professional crochet designers who approved of the concept.

