Poetica della presenza
|Author details:
|Fabian LampartORCiDGND
|ISBN:
|978-88-575-5529-4
|Parent title (Italian):
|Versi per dopodomani : Percorsi di lettura nell'opera di Durs Grünbein
|Subtitle (Italian):
|Durs Grünbein in dialogo con Dante
|Publisher:
|Mimesis
|Place of publication:
|Milano
|Document type:
|Part of a Book
|Language:
|Italian
|Year of first publication:
|2019
|Year of completion:
|2019
|Release date:
|2021/02/03
|First page:
|193
|Last Page:
|206
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Germanistik
|DDC classification:
|8 Literatur / 83 Deutsche und verwandte Literaturen / 830 Literaturen germanischer Sprachen; Deutsche Literatur
|License (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht