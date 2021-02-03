Schließen

Poetica della presenza

Metadaten
Author details:Fabian LampartORCiDGND
ISBN:978-88-575-5529-4
Parent title (Italian):Versi per dopodomani : Percorsi di lettura nell'opera di Durs Grünbein
Subtitle (Italian):Durs Grünbein in dialogo con Dante
Publisher:Mimesis
Place of publication:Milano
Document type:Part of a Book
Language:Italian
Year of first publication:2019
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/02/03
First page:193
Last Page:206
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Germanistik
DDC classification:8 Literatur / 83 Deutsche und verwandte Literaturen / 830 Literaturen germanischer Sprachen; Deutsche Literatur
License (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo