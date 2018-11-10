Schließen

Prediction based on entrepreneurship-prone personality profiles:

  • The human personality predicts a wide range of activities and occupational choices-from musical sophistication to entrepreneurial careers. However, which method should be applied if information on personality traits is used for prediction and advice? In psychological research, group profiles are widely employed. In this contribution, we examine the performance of profiles using the example of career prediction and advice, involving a comparison of average trait scores of successful entrepreneurs with the traits of potential entrepreneurs. Based on a simple theoretical model estimated with GSOEP data and analyzed with Monte Carlo methods, we show, for the first time, that the choice of the comparison method matters substantially. We reveal that under certain conditions the performance of average profiles is inferior to the tossing of a coin. Alternative methods, such as directly estimating success probabilities, deliver better performance and are more robust.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Alexander Konon, Alexander S. KritikosORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s11187-018-0111-8
ISSN:0921-898X
ISSN:1573-0913
Parent title (English):Small business economics : an international journal
Subtitle (German):sometimes worse than the toss of a coin
Publisher:Springer
Place of publication:Dordrecht
Document type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/11/10
Year of completion:2018
Release date:2021/02/17
Tag:Advice; Entrepreneurship; Personality; Profiles
Volume:53
Issue:1
Page number:20
First page:1
Last Page:20
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo