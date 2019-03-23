Schließen

High-resolution imaging and monitoring of animal tunnels using 3D ground-penetrating radar

  • Ground-penetrating radar is widely used to provide highly resolved images of subsurface sedimentary structures, with implications for processes active in the vadose zone. Frequently overlooked among these structures are tunnels excavated by fossorial animals (e.g., moles). We present two repeated ground-penetrating radar surveys performed a year apart in 2016 and 2017. Careful three-dimensional data processing reveals, in each data set, a pattern of elongated structures that are interpreted as a subsurface mole tunnel network. Our data demonstrate the ability of three-dimensional ground-penetrating radar imaging to non-invasively delineate the small animal tunnels (similar to 5 cm diameter) at a higher spatial and geolocation resolution than has previously been achieved. In turn, this makes repeated surveys and, therefore, long-term monitoring possible. Our results offer valuable insight into the understanding of the near-surface and showcase a potential new application for a geophysical method as well as a non-invasive method ofGround-penetrating radar is widely used to provide highly resolved images of subsurface sedimentary structures, with implications for processes active in the vadose zone. Frequently overlooked among these structures are tunnels excavated by fossorial animals (e.g., moles). We present two repeated ground-penetrating radar surveys performed a year apart in 2016 and 2017. Careful three-dimensional data processing reveals, in each data set, a pattern of elongated structures that are interpreted as a subsurface mole tunnel network. Our data demonstrate the ability of three-dimensional ground-penetrating radar imaging to non-invasively delineate the small animal tunnels (similar to 5 cm diameter) at a higher spatial and geolocation resolution than has previously been achieved. In turn, this makes repeated surveys and, therefore, long-term monitoring possible. Our results offer valuable insight into the understanding of the near-surface and showcase a potential new application for a geophysical method as well as a non-invasive method of ecological surveying.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Niklas Robin AllroggenORCiDGND, Adam D. Booth, Sandra E. Baker, Stephen A. Ellwood, Jens TronickeORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/nsg.12039
ISSN:1569-4445
ISSN:1873-0604
Parent title (English):Near surface geophysics
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publication:Hoboken
Document type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/03/23
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/02/04
Tag:Environmental; Ground-penetrating radar; Shallow subsurface
Volume:17
Issue:3
Page number:8
First page:291
Last Page:298
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo