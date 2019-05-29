Schließen

The photon

  • We investigate the role of the spatial mode function in a single-photon experiment designed to demonstrate the principle of complementarity. Our approach employs entangled photons created by spontaneous parametric downconversion from a pump mode in a TEM01 mode together with a double slit. Measuring the interference of the signal photons behind the double slit in coincidence with the entangled idler photons at different positions, we select signal photons of different mode functions. When the signal photons belong to the TEM01-like double-hump mode, we obtain almost perfect visibility of the interference fringes, and no "which slit" information is available in the idler photon detected before the slits. This result is remarkable because the entangled signal and idler photon pairs are created each time in only one of the two intensity humps. However, when we break the symmetry between the two maxima of the signal photon mode structure, the paths through the slits for these additional photons become distinguishable and the visibilityWe investigate the role of the spatial mode function in a single-photon experiment designed to demonstrate the principle of complementarity. Our approach employs entangled photons created by spontaneous parametric downconversion from a pump mode in a TEM01 mode together with a double slit. Measuring the interference of the signal photons behind the double slit in coincidence with the entangled idler photons at different positions, we select signal photons of different mode functions. When the signal photons belong to the TEM01-like double-hump mode, we obtain almost perfect visibility of the interference fringes, and no "which slit" information is available in the idler photon detected before the slits. This result is remarkable because the entangled signal and idler photon pairs are created each time in only one of the two intensity humps. However, when we break the symmetry between the two maxima of the signal photon mode structure, the paths through the slits for these additional photons become distinguishable and the visibility vanishes. It is the mode function of the photons selected by the detection system that decides if interference or "which slit" information is accessible in the experiment.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Ralf Menzel, Robert MarxGND, Dirk Puhlmann, Axel Heuer, Wolfgang SchleichORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1364/JOSAB.36.001668
ISSN:0740-3224
ISSN:1520-8540
Parent title (English):Journal of the Optical Society of America : B, Optical physics
Subtitle (English):the role of its mode function in analyzing complementarity
Publisher:Optical Society of America
Place of publication:Washington
Document type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/05/29
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/02/02
Volume:36
Issue:6
Page number:8
First page:1668
Last Page:1675
Funder:Ministerium fur Wissenschaft, Forschung und Kunst Baden-Wurttemberg (MWK); Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG); Universitat Potsdam (UP)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

