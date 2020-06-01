Schließen

Conversation Analysis and Interactional Linguistics

  • Interactional linguistics is grounded on the premise that language should not be analyzed in terms of context‐free linguistic structures but as a resource for the accomplishment of actions in social interaction. With this in mind, interactional linguistics takes an interdisciplinary approach to a linguistic analysis that aims at an understanding of how language is both shaped by and itself shapes the actions it is used for. Interactional linguistics combines an interest in linguistic phenomena and structures with the theory and methodology of conversation analysis (CA) and contextualization theory (CT). It is conceptualized as an interface between linguistic analysis and the analysis of social interaction.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Margret SeltingGND, Friederike Kern
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/9781405198431.wbeal0203
Parent title (German):The Encyclopedia of Applied Linguistics
Publisher:Blackwell Publishing Ltd.
Place of publication:Oxford
Editor(s):Carol A. Chapelle
Document type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/06/01
Year of completion:2020
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2021/02/02
Edition:2
First page:270
Last Page:275
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Germanistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo