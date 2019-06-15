Schließen

Russian Sentence Corpus: Benchmark measures of eye movements in reading in Russian

  • This article introduces a new corpus of eye movements in silent readingthe Russian Sentence Corpus (RSC). Russian uses the Cyrillic script, which has not yet been investigated in cross-linguistic eye movement research. As in every language studied so far, we confirmed the expected effects of low-level parameters, such as word length, frequency, and predictability, on the eye movements of skilled Russian readers. These findings allow us to add Slavic languages using Cyrillic script (exemplified by Russian) to the growing number of languages with different orthographies, ranging from the Roman-based European languages to logographic Asian ones, whose basic eye movement benchmarks conform to the universal comparative science of reading (Share, 2008). We additionally report basic descriptive corpus statistics and three exploratory investigations of the effects of Russian morphology on the basic eye movement measures, which illustrate the kinds of questions that researchers can answer using the RSC. The annotated corpus is freely availableThis article introduces a new corpus of eye movements in silent readingthe Russian Sentence Corpus (RSC). Russian uses the Cyrillic script, which has not yet been investigated in cross-linguistic eye movement research. As in every language studied so far, we confirmed the expected effects of low-level parameters, such as word length, frequency, and predictability, on the eye movements of skilled Russian readers. These findings allow us to add Slavic languages using Cyrillic script (exemplified by Russian) to the growing number of languages with different orthographies, ranging from the Roman-based European languages to logographic Asian ones, whose basic eye movement benchmarks conform to the universal comparative science of reading (Share, 2008). We additionally report basic descriptive corpus statistics and three exploratory investigations of the effects of Russian morphology on the basic eye movement measures, which illustrate the kinds of questions that researchers can answer using the RSC. The annotated corpus is freely available from its project page at the Open Science Framework: https://osf.io/x5q2r/.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Anna K. LaurinavichyuteORCiD, Irina A. SekerinaORCiDGND, Svetlana AlexeevaORCiD, Kristine BagdasaryanGND, Reinhold KlieglORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3758/s13428-018-1051-6
ISSN:1554-351X
ISSN:1554-3528
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29907908
Parent title (English):Behavior research methods : a journal of the Psychonomic Society
Publisher:Springer
Place of publication:New York
Document type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/06/15
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/02/01
Tag:Ambiguity; Corpus; Eye movements; Part of speech; Reading; Russian
Volume:51
Issue:3
Page number:18
First page:1161
Last Page:1178
Funder:Center for Language and Brain, NRU Higher School of Economics, RF Government [14. 641. 3 1. 0 004]; Russian Foundation for Humanities (Russian Foundation for Basic Research) grant [17-34-01052]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie

