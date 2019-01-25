Institutional isomorphism, entrepreneurship and effectiveness
- This paper presents empirical evidence on the adoption, implementation and the perceived effectiveness of quality management in teaching and learning in German higher education institutions. Theoretically, the article combines two new institutionalist approaches: institutional isomorphism and institutional entrepreneurship. Empirically, the study refers to qualitative interview data and quantitative survey data. The analysis reveals that isomorphism is a leading driver behind the adoption of quality management in German higher education institutions, whereas institutional entrepreneurship plays an important role in quality management implementation. While isomorphism can be regarded as a conclusive reason behind the absence of a perception of quality management’s effectiveness, institutional entrepreneurship may function as a corrective towards the overall negative impact of isomorphic conformity by institutionalizing quality management in a sustainable manner.
|Author details:
|Markus SeyfriedORCiDGND, Moritz Ansmann, Philipp PohlenzORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1007/s11233-019-09022-3
|ISSN:
|1358-3883
|ISSN:
|1573-1936
|Parent title (English):
|Tertiary Education and Management
|Subtitle (English):
|the adoption and implementation of quality management in teaching and learning in Germany
|Publisher:
|Springer
|Place of publication:
|Dordrecht
|Document type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2019/01/25
|Year of completion:
|2019
|Release date:
|2021/02/01
|Tag:
|Higher education; Institutional entrepreneurship; Isomorphism; New institutionalism; Quality assurance; Quality management
|Volume:
|25
|Issue:
|2
|Page number:
|15
|First page:
|115
|Last Page:
|129
|Funder:
|German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (Bundesministerium fur Bildung und Forschung)Federal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [49 01PY13003A]
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|License (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International