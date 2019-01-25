Schließen

Institutional isomorphism, entrepreneurship and effectiveness

  • This paper presents empirical evidence on the adoption, implementation and the perceived effectiveness of quality management in teaching and learning in German higher education institutions. Theoretically, the article combines two new institutionalist approaches: institutional isomorphism and institutional entrepreneurship. Empirically, the study refers to qualitative interview data and quantitative survey data. The analysis reveals that isomorphism is a leading driver behind the adoption of quality management in German higher education institutions, whereas institutional entrepreneurship plays an important role in quality management implementation. While isomorphism can be regarded as a conclusive reason behind the absence of a perception of quality management’s effectiveness, institutional entrepreneurship may function as a corrective towards the overall negative impact of isomorphic conformity by institutionalizing quality management in a sustainable manner.

Metadaten
Author details:Markus SeyfriedORCiDGND, Moritz Ansmann, Philipp PohlenzORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s11233-019-09022-3
ISSN:1358-3883
ISSN:1573-1936
Parent title (English):Tertiary Education and Management
Subtitle (English):the adoption and implementation of quality management in teaching and learning in Germany
Publisher:Springer
Place of publication:Dordrecht
Document type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/01/25
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/02/01
Tag:Higher education; Institutional entrepreneurship; Isomorphism; New institutionalism; Quality assurance; Quality management
Volume:25
Issue:2
Page number:15
First page:115
Last Page:129
Funder:German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (Bundesministerium fur Bildung und Forschung)Federal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [49 01PY13003A]
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

