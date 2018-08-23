Schließen

Working memory in older adults declines with age, but is modulated by sex and education

  • Working memory (WM), which underlies the temporary storage and manipulation of information, is critical for multiple aspects of cognition and everyday life. Nevertheless, research examining WM specifically in older adults remains limited, despite the global rapid increase in human life expectancy. We examined WM in a large sample (N=754) of healthy older adults (aged 58-89) in a non-Western population (Chinese speakers) in Taiwan, on a digit n-back task. We tested not only the influence of age itself and of load (1-back vs. 2-back) but also the effects of both sex and education, which have been shown to modulate WM abilities. Mixed-effects regression revealed that, within older adulthood, age negatively impacted WM abilities (with linear, not nonlinear, effects), as did load (worse performance at 2-back). In contrast, education level was positively associated with WM. Moreover, both age and education interacted with sex. With increasing age, males showed a steeper WM decline than females; with increasing education, females showedWorking memory (WM), which underlies the temporary storage and manipulation of information, is critical for multiple aspects of cognition and everyday life. Nevertheless, research examining WM specifically in older adults remains limited, despite the global rapid increase in human life expectancy. We examined WM in a large sample (N=754) of healthy older adults (aged 58-89) in a non-Western population (Chinese speakers) in Taiwan, on a digit n-back task. We tested not only the influence of age itself and of load (1-back vs. 2-back) but also the effects of both sex and education, which have been shown to modulate WM abilities. Mixed-effects regression revealed that, within older adulthood, age negatively impacted WM abilities (with linear, not nonlinear, effects), as did load (worse performance at 2-back). In contrast, education level was positively associated with WM. Moreover, both age and education interacted with sex. With increasing age, males showed a steeper WM decline than females; with increasing education, females showed greater WM gains than males. Together with other findings, the evidence suggests that age, sex, and education all impact WM in older adults, but interact in particular ways. The results have both basic research and translational implications and are consistent with particular benefits from increased education for women.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Christos PliatsikasORCiD, João VerissimoORCiDGND, Laura BabcockORCiD, Mariel Y. Pullman, Dana A. Glei, Maxine Weinstein, Noreen Goldman, Michael T. Ullman
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1177/1747021818791994
ISSN:1747-0218
ISSN:1747-0226
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30012055
Parent title (English):The quarterly journal of experimental psychology
Publisher:Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group
Place of publication:Abingdon
Document type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/08/23
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/02/01
Tag:Ageing; education; n back; sex differences; working memory
Volume:72
Issue:6
Page number:20
First page:1308
Last Page:1327
Funder:NIHUnited States Department of Health & Human ServicesNational Institutes of Health (NIH) - USA [R01 AG016790, R01 AG016661]; Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, Georgetown University; Franklin Grant by the American Philosophical Society
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo