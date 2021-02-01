The origin of morphological integration and modularity in the Mammalian Neck
|Author details:
|Patrick ArnoldGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1002/jmor.21003
|ISSN:
|0362-2525
|ISSN:
|1097-4687
|Parent title (English):
|Journal of morphology
|Publisher:
|Wiley
|Place of publication:
|Hoboken
|Document type:
|Other
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2019
|Year of completion:
|2019
|Release date:
|2021/02/01
|Volume:
|280
|Page number:
|1
|First page:
|S13
|Last Page:
|S13
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert