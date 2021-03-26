Valoriser les synergies franco-allemandes dans l’innovation au service de la transition énergétique. Les leçons du Programme Inter Carnot Fraunhofer (PICF)
Face à l'urgence environnementale, l'innovation dans le domaine des nouvelles technologies de l'énergie (NTE) constitue un défi primordial. Les NTE constituent un marché concurrentiel en plein expansion, où s'affrontent dès à présent les acteurs de l'innovation internationale. La R&D énergétique représente donc pour l'Europe un défi multiple : Il s'agit de développer les technologies qui nous permettrons de réduire nos émissions de gaz à effet de serre et nos dépendances énergétiques. L'innovation produite devra également garantir la place de l'industrie européenne à la pointe du marché des NTE dans un contexte hautement compétitif. La collaboration franco-allemande en matière de R&D énergétique recèle ici un potentiel d'innovation disruptive particulièrement important, grâce à des paysages de R&D fortement complémentaires. Les programmes bilatéraux constituent un outil prometteur pour la valorisation des synergies inexploitées. En permettant la mise en place de partenariats franco-allemands restreints, autour de thématiques précises, ils constituent en effet un outil complémentaire aux programmes européens. Le Programme Inter Carnot-Fraunhofer (PICF) constitue un exemple abouti de programme bilatéral ayant permis la concrétisation de collaborations mutuellement bénéfiques dans le domaine des NTE, grâce à la mise au point d'une procédure harmonisée. Néanmoins, l'analyse du PICF montre également que les programmes bilatéraux franco-allemands devront prévoir la possibilité de financements-relai afin de pérenniser les échanges. Dans le contexte particulier des NTE, une extension aux projets de démonstration ainsi qu'un ciblage des sujets porteurs sur la base d'un comité consultatif scientifique indépendant paraissent indispensables. Ces efforts franco-allemands pourront servir de modèle à l'innovation de rupture basée sur la valorisation des synergies intra-européennes.
Im Kontext steigender Umweltbelastungen stellen Innovationen auf dem Gebiet der Energietechnologien eine zentrale Herausforderung dar. Dieser rapide wachsende Markt ist schon heute der Schauplatz eines erbitterten internationalen Wettbewerbs. Somit stellt die Energieforschung für Europa eine mehrfache Herausforderung dar: Die entwickelten Technologien sollen dabei helfen unsere Treibhausgasemissionen zu verringern und gleichzeitig unsere Abhängigkeiten beschränken. Zudem soll die produzierte Innovation dazu beitragen, den Industriestandort Europa als Spitzenreiter auf dem weltweit umkämpften Markt der Energietechnologien zu positionieren. Dank der sich stark ergänzenden nationalen Forschungslandschaften, birgt die deutsch-französische Energieforschungskooperation ein besonders hohes Potenzial. Bilaterale Forschungsprogramme sind ein vielversprechendes Werkzeug um ungenutzte Synergien zu fördern. Indem gezielt deutsch-französische Partnerschaften um bestimmte Fragestellungen angesprochen werden, vervollständigen bilaterale Programme die europäischen Förderwerkzeuge. Das Programm Inter Carnot Fraunhofer (PICF) ist ein ausgereiftes Beispiel eines solchen Programms. Dank harmonisierter Prozeduren, konnten gegenseitig vorteilhafte Kooperationsprojekte im Energiebereich verwirklicht werden. Die Untersuchung des PICF zeigt allerdings auch, dass bilaterale Förderprogramme die Möglichkeit einer Anschlussfinanzierung beinhalten müssen, um die angegangene Zusammenarbeit zu erhalten und zur Vollendung zu bringen. Im Kontext der Energieforschung sollten ebenfalls Demonstrationsprojekte in die Zielgruppe der bilateralen Förderprogramme aufgenommen werden. Ausschreibungen sollten thematisch eingegrenzt werden, fußend auf den Empfehlungen eines unabhängigen wissenschaftlichen Gremiums. Die deutsch-französischen Bestrebungen werden als Beispiel dafür dienen, wie innereuropäische Synergien zu bahnbrechender Innovation geführt werden können.
In the context of increasing environmental concerns, innovation in the field of energy technologies represents a central bottleneck. This rapidly growing market is already the scene of fierce international competition. Energy research therefore represents a multiple challenge for Europe: The technologies developed should help reducing greenhouse gas emissions, while at the same time limiting our dependencies. In addition, the innovation produced should help positioning industrial Europe as a frontrunner in the globally competitive energy technology market. Thanks to the highly complementary national research landscapes, the Franco-German energy research cooperation has particularly high potential. Bilateral research programs are a promising tool for promoting untapped synergies. By addressing bilateral Franco-German partnerships on specific issues, bilateral programs complete the European funding tools. The Inter Carnot Fraunhofer (PICF) program is a mature example of such a program. Thanks to harmonized procedures, mutually beneficial cooperation projects in the energy sector could be realized. The PICF investigation also shows, however, that bilateral funding programs must include the possibility of follow-up funding in order to maintain the cooperation and bring it to completion. In the context of energy research, demonstration projects should also be included in the target group of the bilateral funding programs. Calls for proposals should be thematically limited based on the recommendations of an independent scientific body. Franco-German endeavors could then serve as a model of how intra-European synergies can be transformed into groundbreaking innovation.
