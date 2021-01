Sarkopene Adipositas und Inflammation

Background: Sarcopenic obesity is defined as the presence of both obesity and reduced skeletal muscle mass and is aphenotype associated with poor outcome. Objective: This short review aims to give an overview on current diagnostic criteria for sarcopenic obesity, its clinical implications and therapeutic options as well as to provide insight into the pathogenesis of sarcopenic obesity with particular focus on subclinical inflammation. Results: Current studies use different criteria to define sarcopenic obesity which hampers comparison of results and leads to prevalence estimates ranging from 2 to 48% in different study populations. Despite this, sarcopenic obesity appears to be asignificant risk factor for increased morbidity and mortality with cardiometabolic disease and impaired physical capacity as the most commonly observed consequences. The causes are multifactorial and include genetic and age-associated factors (neuromuscular or endocrine changes) as well as lifestyle factors. Both advanced age and obesity lead to

Background: Sarcopenic obesity is defined as the presence of both obesity and reduced skeletal muscle mass and is aphenotype associated with poor outcome. Objective: This short review aims to give an overview on current diagnostic criteria for sarcopenic obesity, its clinical implications and therapeutic options as well as to provide insight into the pathogenesis of sarcopenic obesity with particular focus on subclinical inflammation. Results: Current studies use different criteria to define sarcopenic obesity which hampers comparison of results and leads to prevalence estimates ranging from 2 to 48% in different study populations. Despite this, sarcopenic obesity appears to be asignificant risk factor for increased morbidity and mortality with cardiometabolic disease and impaired physical capacity as the most commonly observed consequences. The causes are multifactorial and include genetic and age-associated factors (neuromuscular or endocrine changes) as well as lifestyle factors. Both advanced age and obesity lead to subclinical inflammation which via afatal feedback mechanism aggravates both muscle wasting and fat accumulation. At present, nutritional intervention with increased protein intake and resistance training are the most promising treatment options. Conclusion: Sarcopenic obesity is aclinically relevant phenotype, but its pathogenesis is still not perfectly understood which limits options for prevention and treatment. New strategies to enhance muscle anabolism and reduction of fat mass are urgently needed to minimize health impairment in older age.

