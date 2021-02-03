Schließen

The Leniency Rule Revisited: Experiments on Cartel Formation with Open Communication

  • The experimental literature on antitrust enforcement provides robust evidence that communication plays an important role for the formation and stability of cartels. We extend these studies through a design that distinguishes between innocuous communication and communication about a cartel, sanctioning only the latter. To this aim, we introduce a participant in the role of the competition authority, who is properly incentivized to judge communication content and price setting behavior of the firms. Using this novel design, we revisit the question whether a leniency rule successfully destabilizes cartels. In contrast to existing experimental studies, we find that a leniency rule does not affect cartelization. We discuss potential explanations for this contrasting result.

Download full text files

  • cepa24.pdfeng
    (967KB)

    SHA-512:53ef40ecb14882a57a9cc67b1014cc904facc7ae4fc51f9e14a8949e1eff0e1ddeaff7e33c84f0a28d3099ada45d8cf9332d643f3bb70c6d2ef4aca50a0f8639

Export metadata

Metadaten
Author details:Maximilian AndresORCiD, Lisa BruttelORCiDGND, Jana FriedrichsenORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-491696
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-49169
ISSN:2628-653X
Parent title (English):CEPA Discussion Papers
Publication series (Volume number):CEPA Discussion Papers (24)
Document type:Working Paper
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/02/03
Year of completion:2021
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2021/02/03
Tag:cartel; corporate leniency program; experiment; judgment of communication; price competition
Issue:24
Page number:62
Remark:
This project, including the design and hypotheses, was preregistered at OSF before data collection had started (osf.io/ubhz8).
RVK - Regensburg classification:QR 200, QR 300
Organizational units:Zentrale und wissenschaftliche Einrichtungen / Center for Economic Policy Analysis (CEPA)
Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Volkswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
JEL classification:C Mathematical and Quantitative Methods / C9 Design of Experiments / C92 Laboratory, Group Behavior
D Microeconomics / D4 Market Structure and Pricing / D43 Oligopoly and Other Forms of Market Imperfection
L Industrial Organization / L4 Antitrust Issues and Policies / L41 Monopolization; Horizontal Anticompetitive Practices
Peer review:Nicht referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo