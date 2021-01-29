Schließen

Boundary representation of Dirichlet forms on discrete spaces

  • We describe the set of all Dirichlet forms associated to a given infinite graph in terms of Dirichlet forms on its Royden boundary. Our approach is purely analytical and uses form methods. (C) 2018 Elsevier Masson SAS.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Matthias KellerGND, Daniel LenzGND, Marcel Schmidt, Michael Schwarz
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.matpur.2018.10.005
ISSN:0021-7824
ISSN:1776-3371
Parent title (English):Journal de Mathématiques Pures et Appliquées
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:Amsterdam
Document type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2019
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/01/29
Tag:Dirichlet form; Harmonic measure; Infinite graph; Royden boundary; Trace Dirichlet form
Volume:126
Page number:35
First page:109
Last Page:143
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo