Boundary representation of Dirichlet forms on discrete spaces
- We describe the set of all Dirichlet forms associated to a given infinite graph in terms of Dirichlet forms on its Royden boundary. Our approach is purely analytical and uses form methods. (C) 2018 Elsevier Masson SAS.
|Matthias KellerGND, Daniel LenzGND, Marcel Schmidt, Michael Schwarz
|Journal de Mathématiques Pures et Appliquées
|2019
|Dirichlet form; Harmonic measure; Infinite graph; Royden boundary; Trace Dirichlet form
