Structural determinants of the interaction between influenza A virus matrix protein M1 and lipid membranes

  • Influenza A virus is a pathogen responsible for severe seasonal epidemics threatening human and animal populations every year. One of the ten major proteins encoded by the viral genome, the matrix protein M1, is abundantly produced in infected cells and plays a structural role in determining the morphology of the virus. During assembly of new viral particles, M1 is recruited to the host cell membrane where it associates with lipids and other viral proteins. The structure of M1 is only partially known. In particular, structural details of M1 interactions with the cellular plasma membrane as well as M1 protein interactions and multimerization have not been clarified, yet. In this work, we employed a set of complementary experimental and theoretical tools to tackle these issues. Using raster image correlation, surface plasmon resonance and circular dichroism spectroscopies, we quantified membrane association and oligomerization of full-length M1 and of different genetically engineered M1 constructs (i.e., N- and C-terminally truncatedInfluenza A virus is a pathogen responsible for severe seasonal epidemics threatening human and animal populations every year. One of the ten major proteins encoded by the viral genome, the matrix protein M1, is abundantly produced in infected cells and plays a structural role in determining the morphology of the virus. During assembly of new viral particles, M1 is recruited to the host cell membrane where it associates with lipids and other viral proteins. The structure of M1 is only partially known. In particular, structural details of M1 interactions with the cellular plasma membrane as well as M1 protein interactions and multimerization have not been clarified, yet. In this work, we employed a set of complementary experimental and theoretical tools to tackle these issues. Using raster image correlation, surface plasmon resonance and circular dichroism spectroscopies, we quantified membrane association and oligomerization of full-length M1 and of different genetically engineered M1 constructs (i.e., N- and C-terminally truncated constructs and a mutant of the polybasic region, residues 95-105). Furthermore, we report novel information on structural changes in M1 occurring upon binding to membranes. Our experimental results are corroborated by an all-atom model of the full-length M1 protein bound to a negatively charged lipid bilayer.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:C. T. Höfer, S. Di Lella, Ismail Dahmani, N. Jungnick, N. Bordag, S. Bobone, Q. Huang, S. Keller, A. Herrmann, Salvatore ChiantiaORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.bbamem.2019.03.013
ISSN:0005-2736
ISSN:1879-2642
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30902626
Parent title (English):Biochimica et biophysica acta : Biomembranes
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:Amsterdam
Document type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/03/20
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/01/29
Tag:CD spectroscopy; Fluorescence microscopy; Influenza A virus; Protein-lipid interaction; SPR; Virus assembly
Volume:1861
Issue:6
Page number:12
First page:1123
Last Page:1134
Funder:German Research Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [CH 1238/3, KE 1478/4, SFB 740, HE 3763/15]; Natural Science Foundation of ChinaNational Natural Science Foundation of China [91430112]; Alexander-von-Humboldt Foundation in GermanyAlexander von Humboldt Foundation
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

