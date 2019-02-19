Schließen

Transferability of mechanistic ecological models is about emergence

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Viktoriia RadchukORCiD, Stephanie Kramer-SchadtORCiD, Volker GrimmORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.tree.2019.01.010
ISSN:0169-5347
ISSN:1872-8383
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30795841
Parent title (English):Trends in ecology and evolution
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:London
Document type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/02/19
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/01/28
Volume:34
Issue:6
Page number:2
First page:487
Last Page:488
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo