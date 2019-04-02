Side-directed transfer and presystemic metabolism of selenoneine in a human intestinal barrier model

Scope: Selenoneine, a recently discovered selenium (Se) species mainly present in marine fish, is the Se analogue of ergothioneine, a sulfur-containing purported antioxidant. Although similar properties have been proposed for selenoneine, data on its relevance to human health are yet scarce. Here, the transfer and presystemic metabolism of selenoneine in an in vitro model of the human intestinal barrier are investigated. Methods and results: Selenoneine and the reference species Se-methylselenocysteine (MeSeCys) and selenite are applied to the Caco-2 intestinal barrier model. Selenoneine is transferred in higher amounts, but with similar kinetics as selenite, while MeSeCys shows the highest permeability. In contrast to the reference species, transfer of selenoneine is directed toward the blood side. Cellular Se contents demonstrate that selenoneine is efficiently taken up by Caco-2 cells. Moreover, HPLC/MS-based Se speciation studies reveal a partial metabolism to Se-methylselenoneine, a metabolite previously detected in human blood

Scope: Selenoneine, a recently discovered selenium (Se) species mainly present in marine fish, is the Se analogue of ergothioneine, a sulfur-containing purported antioxidant. Although similar properties have been proposed for selenoneine, data on its relevance to human health are yet scarce. Here, the transfer and presystemic metabolism of selenoneine in an in vitro model of the human intestinal barrier are investigated. Methods and results: Selenoneine and the reference species Se-methylselenocysteine (MeSeCys) and selenite are applied to the Caco-2 intestinal barrier model. Selenoneine is transferred in higher amounts, but with similar kinetics as selenite, while MeSeCys shows the highest permeability. In contrast to the reference species, transfer of selenoneine is directed toward the blood side. Cellular Se contents demonstrate that selenoneine is efficiently taken up by Caco-2 cells. Moreover, HPLC/MS-based Se speciation studies reveal a partial metabolism to Se-methylselenoneine, a metabolite previously detected in human blood and urine. Conclusions: Selenoneine is likely to pass the intestinal barrier via transcellular, carrier-mediated transport, is highly bioavailable to Caco-2 cells and undergoes metabolic transformations. Therefore, further studies are needed to elucidate its possible health effects and to characterize the metabolism of selenoneine in humans.

…