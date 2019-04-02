Schließen

Side-directed transfer and presystemic metabolism of selenoneine in a human intestinal barrier model

  • Scope: Selenoneine, a recently discovered selenium (Se) species mainly present in marine fish, is the Se analogue of ergothioneine, a sulfur-containing purported antioxidant. Although similar properties have been proposed for selenoneine, data on its relevance to human health are yet scarce. Here, the transfer and presystemic metabolism of selenoneine in an in vitro model of the human intestinal barrier are investigated. Methods and results: Selenoneine and the reference species Se-methylselenocysteine (MeSeCys) and selenite are applied to the Caco-2 intestinal barrier model. Selenoneine is transferred in higher amounts, but with similar kinetics as selenite, while MeSeCys shows the highest permeability. In contrast to the reference species, transfer of selenoneine is directed toward the blood side. Cellular Se contents demonstrate that selenoneine is efficiently taken up by Caco-2 cells. Moreover, HPLC/MS-based Se speciation studies reveal a partial metabolism to Se-methylselenoneine, a metabolite previously detected in human bloodScope: Selenoneine, a recently discovered selenium (Se) species mainly present in marine fish, is the Se analogue of ergothioneine, a sulfur-containing purported antioxidant. Although similar properties have been proposed for selenoneine, data on its relevance to human health are yet scarce. Here, the transfer and presystemic metabolism of selenoneine in an in vitro model of the human intestinal barrier are investigated. Methods and results: Selenoneine and the reference species Se-methylselenocysteine (MeSeCys) and selenite are applied to the Caco-2 intestinal barrier model. Selenoneine is transferred in higher amounts, but with similar kinetics as selenite, while MeSeCys shows the highest permeability. In contrast to the reference species, transfer of selenoneine is directed toward the blood side. Cellular Se contents demonstrate that selenoneine is efficiently taken up by Caco-2 cells. Moreover, HPLC/MS-based Se speciation studies reveal a partial metabolism to Se-methylselenoneine, a metabolite previously detected in human blood and urine. Conclusions: Selenoneine is likely to pass the intestinal barrier via transcellular, carrier-mediated transport, is highly bioavailable to Caco-2 cells and undergoes metabolic transformations. Therefore, further studies are needed to elucidate its possible health effects and to characterize the metabolism of selenoneine in humans.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Isabelle RohnGND, Nina Kroepfl, Julia BornhorstORCiDGND, Doris KühneltORCiD, Tanja SchwerdtleORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/mnfr.201900080
ISSN:1613-4125
ISSN:1613-4133
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30939220
Parent title (English):Molecular nutrition & food research : bioactivity, chemistry, immunology, microbiology, safety, technology
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publication:Hoboken
Document type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/04/02
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/01/28
Tag:Caco-2 intestinal barrier model; Se-methylselenoneine; bioavailability; presystemic metabolism; selenoneine
Volume:63
Issue:12
Page number:11
Funder:German Research Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [SCHW 903/9-1]; Austrian Science Fund (FWF)Austrian Science Fund (FWF) [I 2262-N28]; DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [FOR 2558]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

