Mechanisms of GLP-1 receptor-independent renoprotective effects of the dipeptidyl peptidase type 4 inhibitor linagliptin in GLP-1 receptor knockout mice with 5/6 nephrectomy

  • Dipeptidyl peptidase type 4 (DPP-4) inhibitors were reported to have beneficial effects in experimental models of chronic kidney disease. The underlying mechanisms are not completely understood. However, these effects could be mediated via the glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1)/GLP-1 receptor (GLP1R) pathway. Here we investigated the renal effects of the DPP-4 inhibitor linagliptin in Glp1r-/- knock out and wild-type mice with 5/6 nephrectomy (5/6Nx). Mice were allocated to groups: sham + wild type + placebo; 5/6Nx+ wild type + placebo; 5/6Nx+ wild type + linagliptin; sham + knock out+ placebo; 5/6Nx + knock out+ placebo; 5/6Nx + knock out+ linagliptin. 5/6Nx caused the development of renal interstitial fibrosis, significantly increased plasma cystatin C and creatinine levels and suppressed renal gelatinase/collagenase, matrix metalloproteinase-1 and -13 activities; effects counteracted by linagliptin treatment in wildtype and Glp1r-/- mice. Two hundred ninety-eight proteomics signals were differentially regulated in kidneys among theDipeptidyl peptidase type 4 (DPP-4) inhibitors were reported to have beneficial effects in experimental models of chronic kidney disease. The underlying mechanisms are not completely understood. However, these effects could be mediated via the glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1)/GLP-1 receptor (GLP1R) pathway. Here we investigated the renal effects of the DPP-4 inhibitor linagliptin in Glp1r-/- knock out and wild-type mice with 5/6 nephrectomy (5/6Nx). Mice were allocated to groups: sham + wild type + placebo; 5/6Nx+ wild type + placebo; 5/6Nx+ wild type + linagliptin; sham + knock out+ placebo; 5/6Nx + knock out+ placebo; 5/6Nx + knock out+ linagliptin. 5/6Nx caused the development of renal interstitial fibrosis, significantly increased plasma cystatin C and creatinine levels and suppressed renal gelatinase/collagenase, matrix metalloproteinase-1 and -13 activities; effects counteracted by linagliptin treatment in wildtype and Glp1r-/- mice. Two hundred ninety-eight proteomics signals were differentially regulated in kidneys among the groups, with 150 signals specific to linagliptin treatment as shown by mass spectrometry. Treatment significantly upregulated three peptides derived from collagen alpha-1(I), thymosin beta 4 and heterogeneous nuclear ribonucleoprotein Al (HNRNPA1) and significantly downregulated one peptide derived from Y box binding protein-1 (YB-1). The proteomics results were further confirmed using western blot and immunofluorescence microscopy. Also, 5/6Nx led to significant up-regulation of renal transforming growth factor-beta 1 and pSMAD3 expression in wild type mice and linagliptin significantly counteracted this up-regulation in wild type and GIplr-/- mice. Thus, the renoprotective effects of linagliptin cannot solely be attributed to the GLP-1/GLP1R pathway, highlighting the importance of other signaling pathways (collagen I homeostasis, HNRNPA1,YB-1,thymosin beta 4 and TGF-beta 1) influenced by DPP-4 inhibition.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Ahmed Abdallah Abdalrahman Mohamed HasanORCiDGND, Karoline von WebskyORCiDGND, Christoph ReichetzederORCiDGND, Oleg Tsuprykov, Mohamed Mahmoud Salem Ahmed GaballaORCiDGND, Jingli Guo, Shufei Zeng, Denis Delic, Harald Tammen, Thomas Klein, Burkhard KleuserORCiDGND, Berthold Hocher
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.kint.2019.01.010
ISSN:0085-2538
ISSN:1523-1755
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30979564
Parent title (English):Kidney international : official journal of the International Society of Nephrology
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:New York
Document type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/02/27
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/01/28
Tag:Glp1r(-/-) mice; HNRNPA1; TGF-beta 1; YB-1; chronic kidney disease; collagen I; fibrosis; linagliptin; proteomic analysis; thymosin beta 4
Volume:95
Issue:6
Page number:16
First page:1373
Last Page:1388
Funder:Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH Co. KGBoehringer Ingelheim; DAAD (German Academic Exchange Service)Deutscher Akademischer Austausch Dienst (DAAD); UP Transfer GmbH at the University of Potsdam
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
Weitere Einrichtungen / UP Transfer
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell, Keine Bearbeitung 4.0 International

