Schließen

Unlocking the spatial control of secondary metabolism uncovers hidden natural product diversity in nostoc punctiforme

  • Filamentous cyanobacteria belong to the most prolific producers of structurally unique and biologically active natural products, yet the majority of biosynthetic gene clusters predicted for these multicellular collectives are currently orphan. Here, we present a systems analysis of secondary metabolite gene expression in the model strain Nostoc punctiforme PCC73102 using RNA-seq and fluorescence reporter analysis. Our data demonstrate that the majority of the cryptic gene clusters are not silent but are expressed with regular or sporadic pattern. Cultivation of N. punctiforme using high-density fermentation overrules the spatial control and leads to a pronounced upregulation of more than 50% of biosynthetic gene clusters. Our data suggest that a combination of autocrine factors, a high CO2 level, and high light account for the upregulation of individual pathways. Our overarching study not only sheds light on the strategies of filamentous cyanobacteria to share the enormous metabolic burden connected with the production of specializedFilamentous cyanobacteria belong to the most prolific producers of structurally unique and biologically active natural products, yet the majority of biosynthetic gene clusters predicted for these multicellular collectives are currently orphan. Here, we present a systems analysis of secondary metabolite gene expression in the model strain Nostoc punctiforme PCC73102 using RNA-seq and fluorescence reporter analysis. Our data demonstrate that the majority of the cryptic gene clusters are not silent but are expressed with regular or sporadic pattern. Cultivation of N. punctiforme using high-density fermentation overrules the spatial control and leads to a pronounced upregulation of more than 50% of biosynthetic gene clusters. Our data suggest that a combination of autocrine factors, a high CO2 level, and high light account for the upregulation of individual pathways. Our overarching study not only sheds light on the strategies of filamentous cyanobacteria to share the enormous metabolic burden connected with the production of specialized molecules but provides an avenue for the genome-based discovery of natural products in multicellular cyanobacteria as exemplified by the discovery of highly unusual variants of the tricyclic peptide microviridin.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Daniel DehmGND, Julia Krumbholz, Martin BaunachGND, Vincent Wiebach, Katrin Hinrichs, Arthur GuljamowGND, Takeshi Tabuchi, Holger Jenke-Kodama, Roderich D. SüssmuthORCiD, Elke Dittmann-ThünemannORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acschembio.9b00240
ISSN:1554-8929
ISSN:1554-8937
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31091070
Parent title (English):ACS chemical biology
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publication:Washington
Document type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/05/15
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/01/28
Volume:14
Issue:6
Page number:9
First page:1271
Last Page:1279
Funder:German Research FoundationGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [Di910/12-1]; DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [SFB 1127]; cluster of Excellence under Germanys Excellence Strategy [EXC 2008/1 (UniSysCat) - 390540038]; [RTG 2473]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo