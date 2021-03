Entwicklung und Evaluation eines berufsorientierten Gruppenprogramms Sozialer Arbeit in der medizinischen Rehabilitation am Beispiel kardiovaskulärer Erkrankungen

The present investigation analyzed the direct correlation of a work-related group training by Social Work with the result of occupational reintegration of rehabilitation patients with specific work-related problems. It was supported as a research project by the Deutsche Rentenversicherung Bund from 01.01.2012 to 31.12.2015 and implemented at the professorship for rehabilitation sciences at the university of Potsdam. The research question was: Is it possible for an intensive group intervention program of Social Work within stationary medical rehabilitation to impact so significantly on the strengthening of social skills and social support of rehabilitation patients as to result in long-term improvements of occupational reintegration in comparison to the conventional treatment? The study is divided into a qualitative and a quantitative investigation including an intermediate intervention. Comprised were 352 patients at an age between 18 and 65 years with cardiovascular diseases which are frequently connected with complex problems and

The present investigation analyzed the direct correlation of a work-related group training by Social Work with the result of occupational reintegration of rehabilitation patients with specific work-related problems. It was supported as a research project by the Deutsche Rentenversicherung Bund from 01.01.2012 to 31.12.2015 and implemented at the professorship for rehabilitation sciences at the university of Potsdam. The research question was: Is it possible for an intensive group intervention program of Social Work within stationary medical rehabilitation to impact so significantly on the strengthening of social skills and social support of rehabilitation patients as to result in long-term improvements of occupational reintegration in comparison to the conventional treatment? The study is divided into a qualitative and a quantitative investigation including an intermediate intervention. Comprised were 352 patients at an age between 18 and 65 years with cardiovascular diseases which are frequently connected with complex problems and a poor socio-medical prognosis. The evaluation of the group intervention was based on a cluster-randomized controlled study design in order to provide empirical evidence about the extent to which the group intervention achieves higher effects than the regular treatment of Social Work. The intervention groups took part at the group intervention, the control groups received the regular treatment of Social Work. Ultimately, no evidence of an improvement of occupational reintegration, health-related work ability, quality of life and social support could be provided with that sample. The return-to-work rate was 43,7 %, a quarter of the investigation group was in unemployment after one year. The implemented group intervention may thus be considered equivalent to the conventional setting of Social Work. In conclusion, it was indicated to support the occupational reintegration by Social Work over a longer period after cardiovascular disease, especially by close-to-home offers at a later moment in time with more stable health. From this investigation we may derive possible successes for closer cooperation between the disciplines of Social Work and Psychology. Furthermore there were indications of the influential role of the relatives, who could support the process of reintegration by their involvement with the social counselling. The accuracy of fit concerning the investigated group intervention is to be improved through targeted social diagnosis.

…