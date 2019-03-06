Schließen

Methionine restriction prevents onset of type 2 diabetes in NZO mice

  • Dietary methionine restriction (MR) is well known to reduce body weight by increasing energy expenditure (EE) and insulin sensitivity. An elevated concentration of circulating fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) has been implicated as a potential underlying mechanism. The aims of our study were to test whether dietary MR in the context of a high-fat regimen protects against type 2 diabetes in mice and to investigate whether vegan and vegetarian diets, which have naturally low methionine levels, modulate circulating FGF21 in humans. New Zealand obese (NZO) mice, a model for polygenic obesity and type 2 diabetes, were placed on isocaloric high-fat diets (protein, 16 kcal%; carbohydrate, 52 kcal%; fat, 32 kcal%) that provided methionine at control (Con; 0.86% methionine) or low levels (0.17%) for 9 wk. Markers of glucose homeostasis and insulin sensitivity were analyzed. Among humans, low methionine intake and circulating FGF21 levels were investigated by comparing a vegan and a vegetarian diet to an omnivore diet and evaluating theDietary methionine restriction (MR) is well known to reduce body weight by increasing energy expenditure (EE) and insulin sensitivity. An elevated concentration of circulating fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) has been implicated as a potential underlying mechanism. The aims of our study were to test whether dietary MR in the context of a high-fat regimen protects against type 2 diabetes in mice and to investigate whether vegan and vegetarian diets, which have naturally low methionine levels, modulate circulating FGF21 in humans. New Zealand obese (NZO) mice, a model for polygenic obesity and type 2 diabetes, were placed on isocaloric high-fat diets (protein, 16 kcal%; carbohydrate, 52 kcal%; fat, 32 kcal%) that provided methionine at control (Con; 0.86% methionine) or low levels (0.17%) for 9 wk. Markers of glucose homeostasis and insulin sensitivity were analyzed. Among humans, low methionine intake and circulating FGF21 levels were investigated by comparing a vegan and a vegetarian diet to an omnivore diet and evaluating the effect of a short-term vegetarian diet on FGF21 induction. In comparison with the Con group, MR led to elevated plasma FGF21 levels and prevented the onset of hyperglycemia in NZO mice. MR-fed mice exhibited increased insulin sensitivity, higher plasma adiponectin levels, increased EE, and up-regulated expression of thermogenic genes in subcutaneous white adipose tissue. Food intake and fat mass did not change. Plasma FGF21 levels were markedly higher in vegan humans compared with omnivores, and circulating FGF21 levels increased significantly in omnivores after 4 d on a vegetarian diet. These data suggest that MR induces FGF21 and protects NZO mice from high-fat diet-induced glucose intolerance and type 2 diabetes. The normoglycemic phenotype in vegans and vegetarians may be caused by induced FGF21. MR akin to vegan and vegetarian diets in humans may offer metabolic benefits via increased circulating levels of FGF21 and merits further investigation.-Castano-Martinez, T., Schumacher, F., Schumacher, S., Kochlik, B., Weber, D., Grune, T., Biemann, R., McCann, A., Abraham, K., Weikert, C., Kleuser, B., Schurmann, A., Laeger, T. Methionine restriction prevents onset of type 2 diabetes in NZO mice.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:María Teresa Castaño Martínez, Fabian SchumacherORCiD, Silke Schumacher, Bastian KochlikORCiDGND, Daniela WeberORCiD, Tilman GruneORCiDGND, Ronald Biemann, Adrian McCann, Klaus Abraham, Cornelia WeikertGND, Burkhard Kleuse, Annette SchürmannORCiDGND, Thomas LaegerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1096/fj.201900150R
ISSN:0892-6638
ISSN:1530-6860
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30841758
Parent title (English):The FASEB journal : the official journal of the Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology
Publisher:Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology
Place of publication:Bethesda
Document type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/03/06
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/01/28
Tag:energy expenditure; hyperglycemia; obesity; vegan; vegetarian
Volume:33
Issue:6
Page number:11
First page:7092
Last Page:7102
Funder:German Ministry of Education and ResearchFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF); Brandenburg State [German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD)] [82DZD00302]; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [LA 3042/3-1, LA 3042/4-1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung-Nicht kommerziell 2.0 Generic

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo