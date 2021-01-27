Schließen

Disentangling the multi-scale effects of sea-surface temperatures on global precipitation

  • The oceans and atmosphere interact via a multiplicity of feedback mechanisms, shaping to a large extent the global climate and its variability. To deepen our knowledge of the global climate system, characterizing and investigating this interdependence is an important task of contemporary research. However, our present understanding of the underlying large-scale processes is greatly limited due to the manifold interactions between essential climatic variables at different temporal scales. To address this problem, we here propose to extend the application of complex network techniques to capture the interdependence between global fields of sea-surface temperature (SST) and precipitation (P) at multiple temporal scales. For this purpose, we combine time-scale decomposition by means of a discrete wavelet transform with the concept of coupled climate network analysis. Our results demonstrate the potential of the proposed approach to unravel the scale-specific interdependences between atmosphere and ocean and, thus, shed light on theThe oceans and atmosphere interact via a multiplicity of feedback mechanisms, shaping to a large extent the global climate and its variability. To deepen our knowledge of the global climate system, characterizing and investigating this interdependence is an important task of contemporary research. However, our present understanding of the underlying large-scale processes is greatly limited due to the manifold interactions between essential climatic variables at different temporal scales. To address this problem, we here propose to extend the application of complex network techniques to capture the interdependence between global fields of sea-surface temperature (SST) and precipitation (P) at multiple temporal scales. For this purpose, we combine time-scale decomposition by means of a discrete wavelet transform with the concept of coupled climate network analysis. Our results demonstrate the potential of the proposed approach to unravel the scale-specific interdependences between atmosphere and ocean and, thus, shed light on the emerging multiscale processes inherent to the climate system, which traditionally remain undiscovered when investigating the system only at the native resolution of existing climate data sets. Moreover, we show how the relevant spatial interdependence structures between SST and P evolve across time-scales. Most notably, the strongest mutual correlations between SST and P at annual scale (8-16 months) concentrate mainly over the Pacific Ocean, while the corresponding spatial patterns progressively disappear when moving toward longer time-scales. Published under license by AIP Publishing.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Nikoo EkhtiariGND, Ankit AgarwalORCiD, Norbert MarwanORCiD, Reik V. DonnerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1063/1.5095565
ISSN:1054-1500
ISSN:1089-7682
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31266324
Parent title (English):Chaos : an interdisciplinary journal of nonlinear science
Subtitle (English):a coupled networks approach
Publisher:American Institute of Physics
Place of publication:Melville
Document type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2019
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/01/27
Volume:29
Issue:6
Page number:12
Funder:German Research Foundation (DFG) via the International Research Training Group IRTG 1740German Research Foundation (DFG); German Research Foundation (DFG) via the Research Training Group GRK 2043/1German Research Foundation (DFG); German Federal Ministry for Education and Research (BMBF) via the BMBF Young Investigators Group CoSy-CC2: Complex Systems Approaches to Understanding Causes and Consequences of Past, Present and Future Climate ChangeFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [01LN1306A]; Belmont Forum/JPI Climate project GOTHAM [01LP16MA]; German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD)Deutscher Akademischer Austausch Dienst (DAAD); Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic under the DAAD Project [57154685]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

