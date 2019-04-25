Schließen

Suspended sediments in chilean rivers reveal low postseismic erosion after the maule earthquake (Mw 8.8) during a severe drought

  • We address the question of whether all large-magnitude earthquakes produce an erosion peak in the subaerial components of fluvial catchments. We evaluate the sediment flux response to the Maule earthquake in the Chilean Andes (Mw 8.8) using daily suspended sediment records from 31 river gauges. The catchments cover drainage areas of 350 to around 10,000 km(2), including a wide range of topographic slopes and vegetation cover of the Andean western flank. We compare the 3- to 8-year postseismic record of sediment flux to each of the following preseismic periods: (1) all preseismic data, (2) a 3-year period prior to the seismic event, and (3) the driest preseismic periods, as drought conditions prevailed in the postseismic period. Following the earthquake, no increases in suspended sediment flux were observed for moderate to high percentiles of the streamflow distribution (mean, median, and >= 75th percentile). However, more than half of the examined stations showed increased sediment flux during baseflow. By using a Random ForestWe address the question of whether all large-magnitude earthquakes produce an erosion peak in the subaerial components of fluvial catchments. We evaluate the sediment flux response to the Maule earthquake in the Chilean Andes (Mw 8.8) using daily suspended sediment records from 31 river gauges. The catchments cover drainage areas of 350 to around 10,000 km(2), including a wide range of topographic slopes and vegetation cover of the Andean western flank. We compare the 3- to 8-year postseismic record of sediment flux to each of the following preseismic periods: (1) all preseismic data, (2) a 3-year period prior to the seismic event, and (3) the driest preseismic periods, as drought conditions prevailed in the postseismic period. Following the earthquake, no increases in suspended sediment flux were observed for moderate to high percentiles of the streamflow distribution (mean, median, and >= 75th percentile). However, more than half of the examined stations showed increased sediment flux during baseflow. By using a Random Forest approach, we evaluate the contributions of seismic intensities, peak ground accelerations, co-seismic landslides, hydroclimatic conditions, topography, lithology, and land cover to explain the observed changes in suspended sediment concentration and fluxes. We find that the best predictors are hillslope gradient, low-vegetation cover, and changes in streamflow discharge. This finding suggests a combined first-order control of topography, land cover, and hydrology on the catchment-wide erosion response. We infer a reduced sediment connectivity due to the postseismic drought, which increased the residence time of sediment detached and remobilized following the Maule earthquake.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Violeta TolorzaORCiD, Christian H. MohrORCiDGND, Sebastien CarretierORCiD, Amador SereyORCiD, Sergio A. SepulvedaORCiD, Joseline TapiaORCiD, Luisa PintoORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1029/2018JF004766
ISSN:2169-9003
ISSN:2169-9011
Parent title (English):Journal of geophysical research : Earth surface
Publisher:American Geophysical Union
Place of publication:Washington
Document type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/04/25
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/01/27
Tag:Chile; Maule megathrust; catchment; earthquake; suspended sediment
Volume:124
Issue:6
Page number:20
First page:1378
Last Page:1397
Funder:Chilean Comision Nacional de Ciencia y Tecnologia (CONICYT); Institut de Recherche pour le Developpement (IRD); FONDECYTComision Nacional de Investigacion Cientifica y Tecnologica (CONICYT)CONICYT FONDECYT [3160843]; LMI COPEDIM; Newton Fund [NE/N000315/1]; [TanDEM-X DEM_GEOL0845]; [DEM_GEOL1209]; [DEM_ GEOL0707]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

