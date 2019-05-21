Direct determination of bacterial cell viability using carbon nanotubes modified screen-printed electrodes
- For the early detection of bacterial infection, there is a need for rapid, sensitive, and label-free assays. Thus, in this study, nanostrucured microbial electrochemical platform is designed to monitor the viability and cell growth of S. aureus. Using multi-walled carbon nanotube modified screen-printed electrodes (MWCNTs/SPE), the cyclic voltammetric measurements showed only one irreversible oxidation peak at 600 mV vs Ag/AgCl that accounts for the viable and metabolically active bacterial cells. The assay was optimized and the secreted metabolites, in the extracellular matrix, were directly detected. The peak current showed a positive correlation with viable cell numbers ranging from OD600 nm of 0.1 to 1.1, indicating that the activity of live cells can be quantified. Consequently, responses of viable and non-viable cells of S. aureus to the effects of antibiotic and respiratory chain inhibitors were determined. Thus, the proposed nanostructure-based bacterial sensor provides a reasonable and reliable way for real-time monitoring ofFor the early detection of bacterial infection, there is a need for rapid, sensitive, and label-free assays. Thus, in this study, nanostrucured microbial electrochemical platform is designed to monitor the viability and cell growth of S. aureus. Using multi-walled carbon nanotube modified screen-printed electrodes (MWCNTs/SPE), the cyclic voltammetric measurements showed only one irreversible oxidation peak at 600 mV vs Ag/AgCl that accounts for the viable and metabolically active bacterial cells. The assay was optimized and the secreted metabolites, in the extracellular matrix, were directly detected. The peak current showed a positive correlation with viable cell numbers ranging from OD600 nm of 0.1 to 1.1, indicating that the activity of live cells can be quantified. Consequently, responses of viable and non-viable cells of S. aureus to the effects of antibiotic and respiratory chain inhibitors were determined. Thus, the proposed nanostructure-based bacterial sensor provides a reasonable and reliable way for real-time monitoring of live-dead cell functions, and antibacterial profiling.…
|Author details:
|Rabeay Y. A. HassanORCiD, Ulla WollenbergerORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1002/elan.201900047
|ISSN:
|1040-0397
|ISSN:
|1521-4109
|Parent title (English):
|Electroanalysis : an international journal devoted to fundamental and practical aspects of electroanalysis
|Publisher:
|Wiley-VCH
|Place of publication:
|Weinheim
|Document type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2019/05/21
|Year of completion:
|2019
|Release date:
|2021/01/28
|Tag:
|Bacterial biosensor; carbon nanotubes (CNTs); cell viability assay; screen printed electrodes (SPEs)
|Volume:
|31
|Issue:
|6
|Page number:
|6
|First page:
|1112
|Last Page:
|1117
|Funder:
|Egyptian Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research; German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD, Cairo, Egypt) via the German Egyptian Short Term Scholarship (GERSS program)
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert