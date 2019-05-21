Schließen

Direct determination of bacterial cell viability using carbon nanotubes modified screen-printed electrodes

  • For the early detection of bacterial infection, there is a need for rapid, sensitive, and label-free assays. Thus, in this study, nanostrucured microbial electrochemical platform is designed to monitor the viability and cell growth of S. aureus. Using multi-walled carbon nanotube modified screen-printed electrodes (MWCNTs/SPE), the cyclic voltammetric measurements showed only one irreversible oxidation peak at 600 mV vs Ag/AgCl that accounts for the viable and metabolically active bacterial cells. The assay was optimized and the secreted metabolites, in the extracellular matrix, were directly detected. The peak current showed a positive correlation with viable cell numbers ranging from OD600 nm of 0.1 to 1.1, indicating that the activity of live cells can be quantified. Consequently, responses of viable and non-viable cells of S. aureus to the effects of antibiotic and respiratory chain inhibitors were determined. Thus, the proposed nanostructure-based bacterial sensor provides a reasonable and reliable way for real-time monitoring ofFor the early detection of bacterial infection, there is a need for rapid, sensitive, and label-free assays. Thus, in this study, nanostrucured microbial electrochemical platform is designed to monitor the viability and cell growth of S. aureus. Using multi-walled carbon nanotube modified screen-printed electrodes (MWCNTs/SPE), the cyclic voltammetric measurements showed only one irreversible oxidation peak at 600 mV vs Ag/AgCl that accounts for the viable and metabolically active bacterial cells. The assay was optimized and the secreted metabolites, in the extracellular matrix, were directly detected. The peak current showed a positive correlation with viable cell numbers ranging from OD600 nm of 0.1 to 1.1, indicating that the activity of live cells can be quantified. Consequently, responses of viable and non-viable cells of S. aureus to the effects of antibiotic and respiratory chain inhibitors were determined. Thus, the proposed nanostructure-based bacterial sensor provides a reasonable and reliable way for real-time monitoring of live-dead cell functions, and antibacterial profiling.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Rabeay Y. A. HassanORCiD, Ulla WollenbergerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/elan.201900047
ISSN:1040-0397
ISSN:1521-4109
Parent title (English):Electroanalysis : an international journal devoted to fundamental and practical aspects of electroanalysis
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publication:Weinheim
Document type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/05/21
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/01/28
Tag:Bacterial biosensor; carbon nanotubes (CNTs); cell viability assay; screen printed electrodes (SPEs)
Volume:31
Issue:6
Page number:6
First page:1112
Last Page:1117
Funder:Egyptian Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research; German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD, Cairo, Egypt) via the German Egyptian Short Term Scholarship (GERSS program)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo