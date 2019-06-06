Schließen

Role of valence band states and plasmonic enhancement in electron-transfer-induced transformation of nitrothiophenol

  • Hot-electron-induced reactions are more and more recognized as a critical and ubiquitous reaction in heterogeneous catalysis. However, the kinetics of these reactions is still poorly understood, which is also due to the complexity of plasmonic nanostructures. We determined the reaction rates of the hot-electron-mediated reaction of 4-nitrothiophenol (NTP) on gold nanoparticles (AuNPs) using fractal kinetics as a function of the laser wavelength and compared them with the plasmonic enhancement of the system. The reaction rates can be only partially explained by the plasmonic response of the NPs. Hence, synchrotron X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (XPS) measurements of isolated NTP-capped AuNP clusters have been performed for the first time. In this way, it was possible to determine the work function and the accessible valence band states of the NP systems. The results show that besides the plasmonic enhancement, the reaction rates are strongly influenced by the local density of the available electronic states of the system.

Author details:Ilko BaldORCiDGND, Robin SchürmannORCiDGND, Kenny Ebel, Christophe Nicolas, Aleksandar R. MilosavljevicORCiD
URL:https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acs.jpclett.9b00848
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.jpclett.9b00848
ISSN:1948-7185
Parent title (English):The Journal of Physical Chemistry Letters
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publication:Washington
Document type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/06/06
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/01/27
Volume:10
First page:3153
Last Page:3158
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell, Weitergabe zu gleichen Bedingungen 4.0 International

