The potential of DNA origami to build multifunctional materials

  • The development of the DNA origami technique has revolutionized the field of DNA nanotechnology as it allows to create virtually any arbitrarily shaped nanostructure out of DNA on a 10–100 nm length scale by a rather robust self-assembly process. Additionally, DNA origami nanostructures can be modified with chemical entities with nanometer precision, which allows to tune precisely their properties, their mutual interactions and interactions with their environment. The flexibility and modularity of DNA origami allows also for the creation of dynamic nanostructures, which opens up a plethora of possible functions and applications. Here we review the fundamental properties of DNA origami nanostructures, the wide range of functions that arise from these properties and finally present possible applications of DNA origami based multifunctional materials.

Metadaten
Author details:Kosti TapioORCiD, Ilko BaldORCiDGND
URL:https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/2399-7532/ab80d5
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1088/2399-7532/ab80d5
ISSN:2399-7532
Parent title (English):Multifunctional Materials
Publisher:IOP Publishing
Place of publication:Bristol
Document type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/07/16
Year of completion:2020
Release date:2021/01/27
Volume:3
Issue:3
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

